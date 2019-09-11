Dalet Appoints Patricio Cummins as General Manager of Dalet Asia-Pacific

Paris, France – September 11, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced the appointment of Patricio Cummins as General Manager of Dalet Asia-Pacific (APAC). Based out of the Dalet regional headquarters located in Singapore, Cummins will be responsible for Dalet sales, project and customer success teams across the APAC territory. Cummins, who joined Dalet through the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business, was previously vice president of sales for Ooyala Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

“Patricio joins the Dalet team with two decades of experience in the broadcast, media and telecommunications industries and a proven track record of successfully developing new business and expanding into new markets across Asia Pacific. He is a well-prepared leader who brings expertise, enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to the team,” states Stéphane Schlayen, chief operating officer, Dalet. “Both Dalet and Ooyala have prestigious references in Asia Pacific that, when merged, have an even more promising potential under the guidance of Patricio. We wish him great success in his new endeavor.”

An IABM APAC Council Member, Cummins has held key positions with Ooyala since 2014, driving customer adoption and managing service deployments, first in the Latin America region, then in APJ. His tech-savvy leadership has helped broadcasters, corporate brands, telcos, leagues, and sports teams modernize their content supply chains and reduce the time-to-launch personalized multi-platform experiences.

Cummins succeeds Cesar Camacho, who has stepped into a new role at Dalet as Head of Business Development for Latin America. Schlayen concludes, “I want to personally thank Cesar for the dedication he has put into managing the Dalet business across the APAC region. His contribution was instrumental in driving our business development, growth and customer success. I am confident he will bring the same level of commitment and achievements to the Latin American market.”

Meet Patricio Cummins and Dalet @ IBC2019

IBC2019 attendees can book an appointment to meet with Patricio Cummins or have a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about the latest products and solutions at https://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-show-2019.

Press can contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a media briefing.

Better Together - Join us for a Very Special Dalet Pulse Event @ IBC2019!

This IBC2019, the Dalet Pulse media innovation summit will expand its platform to include Ooyala. Celebrating the joining of two great media teams and technologies, the Dalet Pulse theme this year, Better Together, will give attendees a chance to learn about the extended product portfolio and how it helps leading media organizations develop agile content supply chains, deliver unique content experiences to multi-platform audiences, and increase revenues with Dalet solutions and partner technologies. It’s also a unique opportunity to meet the expanded team.

Thursday, 12 September

Bar Restaurant Pompstation, Amsterdam

Keynote: 17:30 - 19:00

Party: 19:00 - 22:00

Register now via https://www.dalet.com/events/dalet-pulse-ibc-2019.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, LFP) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

