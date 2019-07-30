New Dalet Brio Provides a Clear Path to IP with SMPTE ST 2110

Paris, France –July 30, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, is providing media organizations a clear path and controlled transition to IP with support for SMPTE ST 2110 in the latest release of its Dalet Brio I/O platform. Supporting both SMPTE ST 2110 and SDI standard workflows, the high-density ingest and playout platform allows media facilities to invest in their future IP infrastructure without disrupting their current operation. The cornerstone of advanced, IP-ready media operations, Dalet Brio adapts to new production and distribution environments with advanced capabilities that manage ingest, transfers, and playout to and from a wide range of systems and devices. Its extensive IP support enables users to process a wide range of parallel streams including SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-2 and NDI for linear channels, and RTMP for digital platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitter.

“With the latest version of the Dalet Brio product, our customers will be able to easily mix SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, transitioning to full IP with confidence and more importantly, at their own pace,” states Matthieu Fasani, Director of Product Marketing, Dalet. “Media professionals know that IP is the future, yet for most operations, it is not an overnight transformation. Unless you are re-architecting your entire media supply chain, a controlled transition to IP is the best strategy.”

Fasani adds, “Ingest and playout solutions are key to the media operation and therefore need careful consideration when upgrading. Dalet Brio meets the needs of the new generation IP workflows. Its performance and support for SMPTE ST 2110 workflows are backed by trusted interoperability tests led by the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) in April 2019, ensuring that you are implementing a solution that is going to be compatible with the industry standard. Dalet Brio is an investment that will take your media operation into the future.”

Bruce Devlin, Dalet Chief Media Scientist and SMPTE Standards Vice President comments on the importance of IP workflows and SMPTE standards like ST 2110. “The migration to IP transport for professional media is a key enabler for new live workflows. IP transport and ST 2110, in particular, can give more flexibility and more utilisation of studio infrastructure than SDI is able to provide. Regular interoperability testing and industry collaboration sees an ever-increasing ecosystem of ST 2110 equipment that is able to be put together to create working systems. The IP future is being delivered now and ST 2110 equipment is at the heart of it.”

About Dalet Brio

Built on an IT-based input and output video platform, Dalet Brio is an integral part of fast-paced professional media workflows, whether as part of a Dalet Galaxy five enterprise-wide solution, integrated with third-party platforms, or as a standalone product. Dalet Brio suite of applications – Multicam Manager, Media Logger and Media Navigator – are purpose-built tools that allow broadcasters to expand the capabilities to include multi-camera control, comprehensive logging, and studio production ingest and playout. Dalet customers who have put Dalet Brio at the core of their media foundation range from enterprise broadcasters Euronews, France TV, Fox Networks Group Europe and Mediacorp, to iconic sports teams like San Jose Sharks, to leading post-production and digital distribution facility VDM.

For more information on Dalet Brio and other Dalet solutions, please visit www.dalet.com/platforms/brio.

