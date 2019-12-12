Cooke Optics opens LA service operation for increased customer support in key market

New operation will boast full lens servicing and testing on the West Coast

Cooke Optics announced today that it has opened a service operation in Los Angeles, CA to provide full lens servicing and testing. This new operation further strengthens Cooke Optics’ dedication to worldwide service and support.

Les Zellan, Chairman, Cooke Optics, said, “With hundreds of movies and TV shows shot in and around LA each year, and many local rental houses stocking Cooke lenses, we’re proud to offer full lens servicing at a convenient location. The LA operation joins the Cooke service operations around the world, so customers can now reach us directly on both US coasts, the UK, São Paulo in Brazil and Shanghai in China.”

Michael Nadas has joined Cooke Americas as the company’s Optical Engineer in LA. He comes to the team with 28-plus years of technical experience in the film and television production industry, specialising in evaluating, testing and repairing both cinematic and broadcast lenses from multiple manufacturers to factory specifications. Michael established the quality control standards for lens testing and evaluating procedures company-wide at Sim, a leading supplier of studios, production equipment, workflow/dailies and post-production solutions. Over the course of his career, he has acquired an in-depth technical knowledge of specific types of lenses that are unique to our industry and most recently led Sim’s Motion Picture Optics department out of Los Angeles.

“I am very excited and honoured to represent Cooke Optics in the LA market,” said Nadas. “I look forward to giving the large Cooke lens base in the LA area a more personal touch and speedier service.”

“We’re pleased to have Michael head up the Los Angeles operation and being available locally, ready for anything that might arise, Zellan added.”

Michael can be reached at 1-661-855-9219 (mobile); 1-973-335-4460 (main office);

1-973-939-4851 (direct) or via email at michael.n@cookeoptics.com.

# # #