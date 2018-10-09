Cobalt Digital at the 2018 NAB Show New York

9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross-Converter

At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Cobalt will demonstrate the 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter, which is now shipping. The 9904-UDX-4K-12G is Cobalt's latest generation of advanced image and audio processors for the openGear® platform. The base card provides quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI I/O with SDI muxing and demuxing and up/down/cross-conversion. Options include RGB color correction and SDR-to-HDR up-mapping via Technicolor's HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) processing.

9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

Also on display at the 2018 NAB Show New York will be Cobalt's new 9971-MV18-4K series of openGear® multiviewers. These multiviewers support the latest signal types with a high-density modular design that can be expanded as required. The MV18 is equipped with 18 4K 12G-SDI auto-detect inputs, which can be scaled as needed across a full 3840x2160 UHD raster output.

9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 UHD Streaming Encoder

The 2018 NAB Show New York will be the stage for Cobalt's new 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 Streaming Encoder for openGear®. The platform supports quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI inputs and is also configurable as a multichannel encoder (up to four channels) for 1080p60 signals and below using MPEG-2, H.264, or HEVC, with all channels using the same compression standard.

OG-PC Computer Card

The new Cobalt Digital OG-PC is an x86 computer on an openGear® card. Representing a unique approach to terminal gear system design, the OG-PC takes full advantage of the redundant power and cooling features of the openGear frame. Meanwhile, the card's modular form factor saves on rack space by replacing bulky 1RU PCs. This innovative new product will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show New York.

9914DA-4Q-12G Distribution Amplifier

Cobalt will introduce the new 9914DA-4Q-12G distribution amplifier designed for SMPTE ST-2082 single-wire UHD signal replication and transmission. Similar in design to the popular 9910DA-4Q-3G products, the unit is highly configurable and supports quad 1x4, dual 1x8, or full 1x16 modes of operation.

Company Overview:

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

2018 NAB Show New York Preview

Cobalt Digital

Booth N626

