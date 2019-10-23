Brazil’s R3 Estudio Movel Equips OB Van With Calrec Artemis for Live Music

HEBDEN BRIDGE, OCTOBER 23, 2019 — Såo Paulo-based R3 Estudio Movel has chosen a Calrec Artemis Ray audio console for its OB truck, called PowerTruck, which focuses on recording and mixing audio for live broadcasts, music DVDs and streaming.

Isaías Rosa, R3’s recording/mixing engineer and multi-Latin GRAMMY nominee, says that when assessing the audio console market, “the Artemis met all the requirements of our truck,” highlighting its versatility as a key quality that drew him to the console. “The truck is set up for mixing and recording music. The Artemis Ray has excellent sound quality; we use it in a 72-fader configuration, which is great for mixing live music as we have the faders set up on one layer.”

R3 Estudio Movel uses two WAVES cards, one Dante card and six MADI cards in the truck. The on-stage setup includes 128 mic pre-amps and two MADI cards. The company creates about 40 music DVDs a year — including one recently for Sony Music’s Brazilian funk artist Nego do Borel, in addition to its work on live broadcasts and streaming.

“This project is a great example of how the Artemis console can really spread its wings with different types of broadcasts, including live music,” says Mike Reddick, International Sales Manager, Calrec. “It’s a testament to the console’s power, versatility and superior sound quality. We’re delighted that R3 Estudio Movel is reaping the benefits of all that the Artemis has to offer.”

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.