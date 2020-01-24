BlackWire Designs Amps Up Customer Support With New Shipping Policy for J+P and AVPro Edge Solutions

PHOENIX — Jan. 21, 2020 — BlackWire Designs, a leading distributor in the custom installation market, today announced a new shipping policy for its Just Add Power (J+P) HDMI over IP transmitters and receivers and AVPro Edge matrix switchers. Effective immediately, the video distribution solutions include free overnight, 2-day, Express Saver, or ground shipping. In addition, all AVPro Edge HDBT baluns include free Express Saver or ground shipping.

BlackWire's lineup of J+P transmitters and receivers includes the Ultra HD over IP family, which is designed for any size UHD distribution and matrixing application and includes a variety of devices that enable integrators to mix and match models to better manage their hardware budget on 4K HDMI projects. J+P systems purchased from BlackWire ship completely programmed and labeled, saving users valuable time in the field.

AVPro Edge solutions include the new AC-MX1616-AUHD-HDBT-CHASSIS, the industry's only customizable, card-based HDMI/HDBaseT matrix switch. The flexible unit allows integrators to deliver custom-tailored solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of any installation without the added cost of unneeded functionality.

"We understand that not every project will go exactly as planned," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "Last-minute additions pop up frequently, and when they do, our new shipping policy ensures that our customers' projects stay on track — at no extra charge. It's just another way we provide unmatched support to our dealers and help them deliver the best experience possible for their clients."

BlackWire boasts a variety of online resources to help educate its dealers and make their installations quicker and easier, whether it's step-by-step instruction guides, articles, configuration examples, or a massive two-way driver library. In addition, the company's technical support is second to none. Not only does BlackWire reply to phone calls and support tickets, but it also offers a built-in chat system on its website — a feature unique among distributors. And while other distributors limit their support to normal business hours, BlackWire is available after hours as needed to accommodate customers that might be working on projects late at night or on the weekends.

More information on BlackWire is available at https://www.blackwiredesigns.com.

# # #

About BlackWire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, BlackWire Designs utilizes integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it's after hours or on weekends. Its experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their business' day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BlackWire/200121BlackWire.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/BlackWire/BlackWire_Shipping.jpg

Photo Caption: BlackWire Designs Amps Up Customer Support With New Shipping Policy for J+P and AVPro Edge Solutions

Follow BlackWire Designs:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/blackwiredesigns

Twitter: http://twitter.com/blackwire