Biamp Opens New European Headquarters in Belgium

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Oct. 1, 2019 — Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audio and video solutions based in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium. The headquarters is located in the facilities of Apart Audio, which Biamp acquired in July 2019 along with Community Loudspeakers. Kris Vermuyten, former CEO of Apart Audio, has been promoted to General Manager, Biamp Europe, and will oversee Biamp's European operation. The new headquarters will strengthen the company's sales, support, and distribution in the region as Biamp focuses on rapid investment and expansion in this important market.

Rashid Skaf, Biamp President, CEO, and Co-chairman, commented, "Building a solid European sales and support organization for Biamp is a key element of our global growth strategy. I'm confident that Kris Vermuyten, with his extensive knowledge of the market and our solutions as well as his passion for delivering great outcomes for his customers, will have tremendous success. Under his leadership, the new headquarters in Belgium will significantly bolster our presence in the region and add substantial new capacity in all aspects of our European operations that will enhance our ability to support customers and drive growth."

The Belgian facility includes office space, training rooms, warehousing, technical support, finance, sales administration, and a fully equipped Biamp experience center to provide comprehensive support for customers, partners, and end users.

In addition to strengthening its presence in Europe, the acquisition of Apart Audio and Community Loudspeakers expands Biamp's industry-leading solutions for conferencing and enterprise venues and adds the products and expertise to more aggressively pursue opportunities across all geographic markets in several new high-potential verticals, including indoor and outdoor retail, hospitality, leisure, and stadiums and other large venues. It is forming two new sales teams, a retail sales group and large-venue sales group, composed of experienced professionals from the acquired companies to focus specifically on identifying and closing opportunities in these sectors. All products within the merged portfolios will be sold and supported through Biamp's well-established and highly regarded global sales and service organization, with regionally located stocking and fulfillment.

"Biamp's European headquarters will provide the region with enhanced logistics, support, and overall service for our customers and partners, and will extend Biamp's leadership in the European pro AV market. I am excited to lead the team as we bring Biamp's innovative communications solutions to a quickly growing community of customers," Vermuyten said.

About Biamp

Biamp® is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audiovisual installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, Cambridge® sound masking solutions, and loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers® and Apart Audio®. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, hospitality, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

