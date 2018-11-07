BenQ's RM7501K Interactive Flat Panel Selected as Outstanding New Product by School Planning & Management

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Nov. 7, 2018 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, announced that the RM7501K Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) was recognized with a 2018 New Product Award from School Planning & Management magazine. The classroom collaboration tool was honored in the AV equipment category. Award winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges for going above and beyond to make schools a better place for teachers and students.

"IFPs and other display technologies are becoming a ubiquitous tool for increasing collaboration and engagement in the classroom," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business, education and Cinepro solutions at BenQ America Corp. "With BenQ's RM7501K IFP, we wanted to provide all of the features educators and students need to maximize their learning potential while leading the charge in helping minimize the lasting effects of blue light exposure that emerging research has shown to be harmful to eye health. We're pleased that School Planning & Management magazine honored our contribution to this area."

Like modern smartphones that automatically turn off blue light, BenQ's RM7501K IFP can help reduce potential damage using the company's certified low-blue-light, flicker-free and anti-glare technologies so educators can create the healthiest possible teaching environment. BenQ's Low Blue Light technology senses when someone is close to the panel and adjusts the light, minimizing blue light exposure and providing a healthier alternative to other LED displays. Certified under TÜV Rheinland, the highest standards body for technical services and technology safety, BenQ IFPs give school administrators confidence that their educators and students are exposed to as little blue light as possible in the classroom. The IFP's flicker-free technology is meticulously designed to remove LED backlight flickering while providing a zero-flicker viewing experience, effectively reducing eye fatigue and alleviating discomfort caused by prolonged screen viewing — even from the back of the classroom. In addition, the IFP's anti-glare surface reduces reflections caused by bright lights and windows, freeing students from excessive squinting, avoiding eye strain and making it easier to see from any seat in the class.

To foster learning and collaboration, the RM7501K automatically converts handwriting to legible text, numbers, forms and drawings, and allows 10 simultaneous points of touch. In addition, two pens can be used simultaneously, or the brush mode allows creative collaboration with paint brushes or other instruments. A floating toolbar grants quick access to the most-used tools while screen annotations can be saved onto a USB drive or internal memory, printed or shared via QR code for students to study on their own devices. Other features include Instant Plug and Play, InstaQShare app for wireless streaming and switching between up to 16 participant devices, presentation and screen-grab capabilities, built-in Android apps and website control to prevent access to inappropriate content.

The fourth annual New Product Award program from School Planning & Management magazine awarded the outstanding product development achievements of 34 manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services significantly enhance the learning environment. For a full list of all School Planning & Management 2018 New Product Award Winners, please visit https://spaces4learning.com/pages/new-product-award.aspx.

