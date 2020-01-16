Bannister Lake Integrates MPEG-DASH Streaming Protocol Into Chameleon Data Aggregation Workflow

Addition of DASH Live Media Support Extends Bannister Lake's Reach to Over-the-Top Operators and to Broadcasters Seeking to Expand Into Streaming Services
Author:
Publish date:

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Jan. 16, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that MPEG dynamic adaptive streaming over HTTP (DASH) video content is now fully supported through its flagship Chameleon data management product. Responding to high market demand for the integration of the popular streaming format, Bannister Lake has added DASH playback support in the Chameleon Web Server and has integrated the streaming standard as a media material within its design tool, Chameleon Designer. Utilizing Chameleon Designer, users can build sophisticated graphic templates that incorporate multiple real-time and static data sources.

The combination of DASH and Chameleon helps ensure that over-the-top (OTT) operators can take full advantage of the streaming standard's ability to adapt to changing network conditions while providing superior quality playback and simultaneously displaying timely, real-time data content. As the broadcast industry moves toward streaming and new distribution models that include multiple devices, the incorporation of the DASH streaming protocol into television technology solutions has become an industry priority. DASH has quickly become a favored international standard and is widely supported on virtually all platforms.

"At Bannister Lake we see the integration of the DASH live streaming protocol as an important development milestone for our Chameleon product," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "Streaming content has become an important part of the broadcast business, and we are well positioned to support this growing market."

OTT is quickly gaining traction with viewers, and by combining real-time and static data content with live streamed content, network operators can generate new storytelling and business opportunities. Using Chameleon, producers can create exciting news, financial, sports, and weather offerings that combine a highly advanced adaptive live streaming solution with best-in-class data management, aggregation, and visualization.

With the inclusion of DASH, Chameleon can support multiple concurrent streams of live or pre-recorded content, allowing OTT operators to switch between different streams. This feature provides enormous flexibility for media organizations to quickly and affordably launch multiple national, regional, and localized versions of streamed services.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

# # #

About Bannister Lake Inc.
Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/200116BannisterLake.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL-DASH.jpg
Caption: Bannister Lake adds MPEG-DASH streaming protocol into Chameleon data aggregation workflow, extending its reach to OTT operators and to broadcasters seeking to expand into streaming services.

Follow Bannister Lake:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BannisterLake/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bannister-lake-software/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bannisterlake
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyztFDpw_dx278QdroHlbDg

Related

AvidLogo
The Wire

Avid and Bannister Lake Enter Into Sales and Distribution Agreement

Bannister Lake announced today it has entered into a joint sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with Avid®. Avid will serve as a non-exclusive distributor of Bannister Lake's Chameleon data aggregation and management solution. With integration between Chameleon and the Avid Maestro™ Graphics, Avid users will be able to easily aggregate, moderate, and populate data-driven graphics for news, sports, financial, and other productions. Chameleon will be available through Avid's sales channels.

BL_Chameleon
The Wire

Bannister Lake Releases Chameleon Version 10 Real-Time Data Aggregation and Graphics Management Solution

Chameleon, Bannister Lake's data aggregation and graphics management solution is introducing dramatic new enhancements with a strong focus on election data. Within its election module, Chameleon Version 10 improves how election data is ingested and managed. The new release expands the ability to enter manual election results where data feeds may not be available. This is particularly useful in less populated districts or in jurisdictions where it is not practical to organize a real-time results feed. The new functionality also provides an important failsafe in situations where a data feed may have stopped working.

BL_Chameleon_NDI-md
The Wire

Bannister Lake Raises the Bar on IP Video Production With Chameleon NDI Player

Bannister Lake announced today that it is fully embracing the NDI® workflow with its powerful Chameleon data aggregation solution. For producers working within the NDI ecosystem, Chameleon provides a straightforward method to bring live data directly into their productions. Chameleon reads multiple data sources, including news, weather, sports, traffic, social media, and financial data content, allowing users to edit, moderate, and customize their data. Using Chameleon's Query functionality, data can be parsed at a granular level, enabling producers to select subsets of data to target viewers. The solution automates the flow of data to endpoints, ensuring that content is consistently relevant and timely. In turn, using Chameleon's RESTful API, data content can be reformatted for distribution to virtually any device or endpoint.