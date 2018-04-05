axle ai Hub launches at NAB

Las Vegas - axle ai, the leader in radically simple video search (NAB booth SL15116), is introducing a compact network appliance, the axle ai Hub, designed to solve the critical problem of finding video content in creative environments. In recent years, storage for video has been booming; current estimates show over 200 Exabytes (millions of Terabytes) sold for this purpose in 2018 alone. Most postproduction teams have tens or hundreds of terabytes of unmanaged storage.

Tools for searching and managing content on this storage have lagged, and the axle ai Hub is designed to be an integrated solution to this problem. The axle ai Hub can be plugged in, powered up and configured by a nontechnical user in under an hour. It immediately begins cataloging media on one or more attached storage devices (both networked and local), and makes low-res proxy media, populates an integrated database and displays a clean browser interface that can be viewed on Macs, PCs and mobile browsers. Media can be analyzed for face and object recognition, as well as additional metadata such as speech transcripts, using the point-and-click AI analysis tools on the axle ai Hub.

The compact (11” by 12” by 4”) appliance includes the following:

· axle ai media management software for 2 users

· axle ai panel for Premiere Pro CC for 2 users

· integrated remote media upload tool for 2 users

· Integrated face and object recognition licenses for 1 month

· Microsoft Video Indexer AI connector for 1 month

· Intel 6-core high-speed CPU (10- and 18-core versions also available)

· 16 Gigabytes of RAM

· 128 Gigabyte boot disk

· 4 Terabytes of storage for proxy media

· 10 Gigabit Ethernet and 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for network connections

· Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3 ports for direct-attach storage

· Remote installation support by axle ai

· One year hardware warranty and software updates

Sam Bogoch, axle ai CEO, said “We’re thrilled to be offering such a powerful appliance, a big step in making video search and collaboration radically simple. The main hurdles to adopting the power of machine learning and media management have been cost and complexity, and this one-box solution that can be plugged right into your network, solves both.”

The axle ai Hub is priced at $3,995, and is available immediately from axle ai and its resellers worldwide. Additional months of AI-driven face and object recognition are priced at $500 per month, and additional months of the axle ai connector for Microsoft Video Indexer are priced at $250 per month. Hardware and software options are available for the system, including faster processors, additional user licenses and a variety of software modules.

At the show, the company is also highlighting:

1. Its new OEM relationship with Amazon’s AWS Elemental transcode solutions, which axle ai can now offer as a highly scalable transcoder with all configurations of its software, as described in axle's recent Bleacher Report customer profile (https://www.shootonline.com/spw/bleacher-report-uses-axle-ai-and-amazon-web-services-prepare-manage-and-deliver-media-assets).





2. New cloud and hybrid cloud options for axle ai, including the axle Media Cloud solution with partner Wasabi. This $400/month option includes 10 users and 10 terabytes of cloud storage, now with unlimited downloads (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axle-video-and-wasabi-deliver-disruptive-media-cloud-solution-300515541.html)





3. New Linux VM versions of axle ai for Quantum StorNext hardware (http://www.newscaststudio.com/2018/04/03/axle-ai-nab-show-2018/) as well as for IT-configured servers at midsize and larger postproduction sites.

Bleacher Report’s Steve Pellegrino said, “We need to keep things simple. Our staff wants things instantly and doesn’t have time for a lot of training, so we felt that a traditional MAM would not be appealing to them. The ability to share proxy video with non-technical users in a simple, browser-based interface was important to us”, and Anniek Snauwaert, director of technology alliances at Quantum, said “axle ai has shown the market that it’s possible to bring a simple approach to even advanced media management functions”

axle ai (www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. It solutions have helped over 500 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle Video’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle Video is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Learn more at www.axle.ai