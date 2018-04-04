AVIWEST Unveils New PRO3 Series HEVC Advance Video Uplink System for Live Remote Production

Featuring a Next-Generation HEVC Cellular Transmitter, the PRO3 Boosts Data Cost Savings by 30 Percent



SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — April 4, 2018 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced the PRO3 Series, the fourth generation of the company’s highly portable video uplink system. Integrating a best-in-class H.265/HEVC Advance encoder into a compact design, the PRO3 significantly improves live video remote production, offering a 30 percent savings in data costs compared with other HEVC solutions on the market.

“As broadcasters aim to deliver superior-quality video content for live news and event coverage, data costs are spiraling out of control,” said Samuel Fleischhacker, senior product manager at AVIWEST. “The PRO3 Series features a next-generation encoder that is extremely powerful, significantly reducing the bitrates typically associated with broadcasting high-quality video in real time over bonded cellular and the public internet.”

Using the PRO3 Series, broadcasters and video producers can seamlessly stream live HD interviews and events, and store and forward recorded content even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions. The video uplink system features a compact, portable, and robust design, along with a comprehensive panel of interfaces and functionalities (SDI in and out, HDMI in and out, and analog audio in), making it perfect for on-the-go newsgathering, live multi-camera productions, and sports. Offering a camera-mount or backpack alternative to satellite, the PRO3 can synchronously backhaul multiple live feeds with perfect genlock and lip sync for multicamera, remote, and at-home productions.

With up to 12 network connections including eight 3G/4G internal modems with patented high-efficiency custom antenna arrays plus a USB 3.0 port and built-in Wi-Fi modem, the PRO3 Series makes it easy for journalists to conduct live interviews and events with flawless HEVC Advance encoding. The system’s high-performance HEVC encoder achieves low bitrates and low latency, lowering cellular data consumption without compromising on video quality. Using the PRO3 Series, broadcasters have the option to record a premium-quality video file and forward it progressively to the remote receiver while recording, saving a significant amount of time in the field.

By detecting and bonding together multiple IP network interfaces, the PRO3 Series enables users to take advantage of every IP network in their immediate area as they become available. AVIWEST SafeStreams® technology, featuring an intelligent IP-bonding stack and powerful contribution network protocols, assures the delivery of live transmissions over internet networks with minimum delay (as low as 500 ms), allowing mobile journalists to stream high-quality videos from any location around the world.

Another key benefit of the PRO3 Series is its simplicity and ease of use. The PRO3 Series features a SIP-based intercom to simplify communications between the master control room in the broadcaster premises and remote transmitter operators in the field. Video professionals can connect any of their mobile devices through to the PRO3 bonding connectivity leveraging multiple IP networks and take advantage of high-speed mobile connectivity. Moreover, the PRO3 Series features a user-friendly intuitive interface that allows broadcasting live videos in just two taps on the touchscreen.

