Autoscript Introduces Intelligent Prompting IPS Range

LONDON — April 5, 2018 — Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, today introduced its new IPS range for Intelligent Prompting. New products in the IPS range include EVO-IPS, the world’s first all-IP prompting monitor, and WinPlus-IPS software, a simple but powerful prompting application for smaller productions. Based on Autoscript’s leading Intelligent Prompting solution, the combination of WinPlus-IPS and EVO-IPS creates a highly responsive, IP-enabled prompting workflow with a select feature set ideally suited for smaller budgets.

“When we launched Intelligent Prompting last year, we made history with the first teleprompting system designed around an IP-enabled workflow that could also accommodate video workflows, with built-in analog and digital video inputs as standard,” said Robin Brown, product manager at Autoscript. “Our new IPS range packages the power of Intelligent Prompting in a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use solution that’s perfect for smaller IP-based studios, as well as corporate, educational, and government productions. This range is ideal for customers who want to leverage our world-class prompting technology while also taking advantage of IP’s flexibility to avoid the cost and complexity of a video-based prompting infrastructure.”

As the next generation of Autoscript’s WinPlus XLite software, the new WinPlus-IPS is a simple but powerful application. Connecting over an IP network to a single controller, WinPlus-IPS employs many of the features of WinPlus-IP, Autoscript’s premier prompting software — including a modern, customisable user interface, super-smooth scroll preview, and live script editing. Users can connect any number of EVO-IPS monitors and Xbox-IP scroll engines. In addition, the Intelligent Prompting device manager enables users to monitor, control, and update networked prompting devices remotely. An HC-IP desktop hand control is supplied with the software, and optional, WinPlus-IPS-compatible foot and wireless hand controllers are also available.

The new EVO-IPS line of monitors offers a cost-effective, IP-only solution for progressive, modern studios. As the world’s first IP-only prompt monitor, the EVO-IPS offers a simple and flexible workflow, connecting directly to the user’s choice of WinPlus-IP or WinPlus-IPS software over an IP network and displaying smooth scroll prompter video without the need for an additional scroll engine. Available in both 15-inch and 19-inch models, standard-bright EVO-IPS monitors feature a super-slim chassis and lightweight design, with a depth of only 42 millimeters. All on-camera systems are designed to remove the need for counterbalance and make the teleprompter significantly lighter.

Autoscript’s new IPS range will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show at the Vitec Group stand, C6025. More information on Autoscript’s Intelligent Prompting and the IPS range is available at www.autoscript.tv.

