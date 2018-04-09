Audinate Announces AES67 Support for Dante Ultimo Chipsets at NAB 2018

PORTLAND, OR, April 5, 2018 -- Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante® media networking technology, today announced the availability of Dante firmware 4.1 for the Ultimo UXT family of audio networking chipsets. The Ultimo UXT chipsets bring Dante audio networking to 2 and 4 channel count products, and is currently implemented in hundreds of AV products, including powered speakers, microphones, AV wall plates, amplifiers, paging stations, personal monitoring systems, recording interfaces, intercoms, and analog/digital break-in/break out interfaces. This Dante Ultimo firmware update now adds the ability for these products to send audio streams to other non-Dante products that use the AES67 standard.

Audinate released AES67 support last year in its Dante Brooklyn II, Dante Broadway, Dante PCIe, Dante MY-16, Dante HC, and Dante IP Core products. The Dante platform is the dominant audio networking technology that has been adopted by over 400 AV manufacturers, and implemented in over 1400 commercially available products.

“The addition of AES67 to Ultimo UXT reflects Audinate’s commitment to add support for new standards to the Dante platform,” says Joshua Rush, SVP of Marketing and Product at Audinate. “In particular, in the broadcast industry we want to make sure that our OEM partners and their customers are able to enjoy the benefits of the complete Dante solution while also maintaining compliance with industry standards for interoperability.”

Underscoring Audinate’s support of new standards within the Dante platform, the company is also announcing support for SMPTE 2110 across the entire Dante platform.

More information on Dante products for OEMs and Dante-enabled products from manufacturers can be found by visiting www.audinate.com

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

