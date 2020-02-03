Atomos and Roland create a new collaboration for live, multicamera content capture

Atomos announces a new technical collaboration that makes recording and monitoring a HD live-switched multicamera shoot on Roland video switcher easier than ever. When recording a feed on an Atomos monitor-recorder from the new Roland V-8HD HD Video Switcher you can now trigger recording directly from the switcher.

The Roland V-8HD is the smart 8-input, all HDMI video switcher designed to simplify HD live production. When combined with any current Atomos monitor-recorder, like the award winning Ninja V, you have all you need to monitor or record the V-8HD‘s output. With three HDMI outputs, you can even connect up to three Atomos devices to trigger, monitor and record. The combination creates an highly portable, easy to use HDMI switching solution that’s packed with features that take the stress out of multicamera, live video production.

The record trigger is enabled by integrated Atomos protocols. It allows the V-8HD to start and stop recording via HDMI, in full HD quality, directly from Roland’s new switching deck. It’s a neat feature that centralizes capture and control of live multicamera content, streamlining live production by taking away another stage in the process of recording mixed video output. This is particularly valuable when recording live events, for education, worship, live streaming, corporate presentations, esports, and more.

Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos said:

“What we particularly love about the new Roland V-8HD is the all-in-one design and the unified, central control this gives crews when switching and recording live, multicamera content. The future of multicamera filming relies on lots of different technologies working together seamlessly. Collaboration and the joining of technologies is the best way to make multicamera production workflows work more coherent and more cost effect, so more content creators can film in this way. This democratization of production is something we believe in strongly at Atomos, and our work with Roland on their new V-8HD switcher is an awesome example of this in action.”

The Roland V-8HD video switcher is compatible with all Atomos monitor/recorders.



To learn more visit https://proav.roland.com/global/products/v-8hd/