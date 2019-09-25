ATEME RELEASES ZIXI INTEGRATION WITH ITS CONVERGED SOLUTION TITAN

Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over all IP networks, announced a partnership expansion with ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT and the availability of the Zixi integration with ATEME’s TITAN used by the world’s most renowned linear TV and OTT providers in complex deployments.

A complete distribution solution including encoder, transcoder, multiplexer, Statmux, packager and origin, TITAN is a high video quality, high density software compression and delivery solution, designed for Contribution, Distribution and Redistribution of SD, HD and Ultra HD content. Based on the ATEME 5th Generation STREAM compression engine delivering the highest video quality at minimum bitrates with accelerated parallel processing, TITAN is a hardware agnostic, truly virtualized software-based solution. Demanded by the largest and most important broadcasters across the world, the integration of the Zixi Platform with TITAN allows for the flawless, secure, and low-cost delivery of live video over all IP networks.

“As the industry continues to quickly migrate to contribution and delivery over IP, our customers are insisting on using Zixi for its proven performance and usability” said Walid Hamri, ATEME’s VP Solutions & Business Development. “As the pioneer of live video transport over IP, with the ability to deliver ultra-low latency streams at scale, Zixi has earned the unqualified trust of the market and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with TITAN.”

“We are very pleased to expand our successful partnership with ATEME to deliver the highest level of performance and outstanding value to our joint customers” said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing Zixi. “Zixi and ATEME have the same reputation for providing quality, innovative video solutions so we are very proud to deliver this offering to the market.”