Cartoon Network partners with Globecast for pop-up channel technical services in Asia

Globecast has announced that Cartoon Network has extended its longstanding partnership with Globecast for the launch of two innovative, market-leading pop-up kids channels.

Following discussions earlier this year with Globecast that explored the possibilities, Cartoon Network launched pop-up channels in Singapore with Singtel and in the Philippines with Cignal. In Singapore, the channel, called “Pop & Watch”, was available free on Singtel’s IPTV service, as well as its Singtel TV GO and Singtel CAST mobile apps from June 12-21. Cartoon Network Classics was available as a pay-per-view channel on Cignal TV from May 3 to June 2.

James Crossland, Senior Vice President of International Operations for Turner, a WarnerMedia company, said, “These pop-up channels were something new for us in Asia and we were really pleased with the results. We’re always looking to offer our broadcast partners innovative new platforms to showcase our content and it’s important to everyone that the technical services are seamless and hitch-free.”

Globecast augmented its existing media management, playout and content archiving agreement with WarnerMedia to provide technical services for the channels. WarnerMedia in London delivered content to Globecast’s ingest and playout system in Singapore. The content was then supplied as transmission-ready files and these were automatically ingested. Much of the content was already held in archive by Globecast and was restored to playout as required by the daily playlist, and any missing material was highlighted well in advance of playout. Distribution to the affiliates was handled using existing WarnerMedia satellite capacity.

Graphics were also added to the channels. Comprehensive testing was carried out before launch, including full trial runs, with Globecast providing complete pop-up channel monitoring, 24/7, while on air.

Shakunt Malhotra, VP of Operations, Globecast Asia, said, “This was an exciting project and we expect to see more of these requirements on a global basis. Cartoon Network leveraged our expertise to manage content and our optimized workflow, which was ideal for for quick launch and smooth operation. This project was an excellent way to maximize content use and therefore ROI, extending brand reach.”