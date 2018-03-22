AIMS at the 2018 NAB Show

AIMS will return to the NAB Show this year and stronger than ever. AIMS will show the latest in ongoing collaboration among its members and with other industry bodies, highlighting progress in the march toward uniform IP interoperability. The centerpiece of its activities will be the IP Showcase, located in the Central Hall, booth C12634. The go-to place for all things related to the transition from SDI to IP, the IP Showcase will feature demonstrations, presentations, an on-site production control room, and a wealth of information related to IP.

2018 NAB Show Preview

Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)

Booth C12634

IP Showcase Interop Demonstrations

Following the momentum from the 2017 NAB Show and a similar event at IBC2017, AIMS is a sponsor of the IP Showcase along with partners AES, AMWA, EBU, IABM, NAB, SMPTE, and VSF. The IP Showcase is a one-stop destination where everyone from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn everything they need to know to unlock the full potential of using IP for real-time media. The booth will highlight key technologies and their application with seven demonstration areas focused on IP workflows:

• Format flexibility from SD to UHD, including different frame rates, and reducing cabling with IP networks compared to coax

• Simplifying discovery and registration with AMWA IS-04 and IS-05

• Compatibility between AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30

• Audio/video lip sync and handling of multichannel audio

• Design of deterministic IP systems with COTS IP switches using SMPTE ST 2110-21

• SDI and IP conversion and harmonized timing with SMPTE ST 2059

• System resiliency and protection from data loss using SMPTE ST 2022-7

"IP in Action" Wall

The IP Showcase will feature the AIMS "IP in Action" wall, which will display information about reference sites that use IP technology on the AIMS roadmap. With more than 30 systems highlighted, each tile on the wall summarizes IP in action — a description of a real-world scenario in which IP technology is being used, the standards implemented, and the benefits derived.

All-IP Live Production

To demonstrate the real-world power of IP, the AIMS IP Showcase booth will feature an all IP-production room. Broadcasting live during show hours, the broadcast control room will use all-IP technologies to show how end-to-end productions are possible using the standards and specifications promoted by AIMS. The all-IP broadcasts will also make it possible for those not visiting NAB to see IP Showcase Theater presentations streamed live over the internet.

IP Showcase Theater

AIMS members will participate in the IP Showcase Theater, part of the IP Showcase and sponsored by the IABM. The theater will offer educational presentations on IP installations or IP technology based on and in support of the AIMS roadmap. Twenty-three speakers in the theater will highlight solutions to technical challenges related to the transition from SDI to IP and use cases in which IP has been successful in solving customer requirements.

AIMS Member Papers at the NAB Conference

AIMS members will present 10 papers at the NAB conference in the Las Vegas Convention Center. These cover a range of topics key to media-over-IP workflows including audio over IP, networking, redundancy, and timing. The presenters will offer insights into hot topics surrounding implementation and usage of the standards and specifications promoted by AIMS.

AIMS Member Interop Demonstrations in Member Booths

Approximately 30 AIMS members will have AIMS-branded sections of their booths at the 2018 NAB Show, where they will showcase cross-vendor interoperability using technologies on the AIMS roadmap. A broad range of SMPTE-standards-compliant systems will be on display from AIMS members, who will collaborate with each other to highlight specific workflows that are possible in IP today — such as contribution, live production, playout, and distribution.

Company Quote:

"The 2018 NAB Show is a watershed event for the adoption of IP technology in our industry. With last year's ratification of the foundational set of standards in the SMPTE ST 2110 suite, 2018 is the year that more and more broadcasters are poised to make the move to IP. As such, whether it's through the IP Showcase, application demonstrations at AIMS member booths, or the host of NAB presentations on IP, visitors will be able to see and hear firsthand the benefits that IP-based workflows can bring."

— Michael Cronk, AIMS Board Chair

About AIMS

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Visit%20@AIMSAlliance%20at%20the%202018%20%23NABShow%20in%20booth%20C12634.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2FXLqmA%20@NABShow

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/180322AIMS.docx