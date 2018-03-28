Dr. Marina Bosi to Give Keynote Address on Perceptual Audio Encodingat AES Milan Convention

— The 144 International Audio Engineering Society Convention address will explore current audio coding technologies and advancements —

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society will take a deep look at the impact of digital audio coding during the upcoming AES Milan Convention keynote address, “How Perceptual Audio Coding Has Shaped Our Lives,” to be given by Dr. Marina Bosi, AES Past-President and Consulting Professor, Stanford University. Dr. Bosi’s speech, taking place on May 23, 2018, during the Opening Ceremonies of the 144 International AES Convention, will review the history, as well as look to the future, of coding technologies and practices, from both production and consumer standpoints.

Taking place May 23–26 at the NH Hotel Milano Congress Centre in Milan, Italy, the AES Milan Convention will explore a diverse array of audio engineering topics and the diverse personalities and insights behind audio production and technologies from around the world.

In her presentation, Dr. Bosi will examine some of the major shifts in audio consumption and how they represent new challenges and opportunities in coding audio for entertainment, information and other purposes, addressing the questions: “Who would have guessed twenty years ago that everybody would be clamoring for devices with MP3/AAC perceptual audio coders that fit into their pockets? As perceptual audio coders become more and more part of our daily lives, residing within mobile devices, DVDs, broad/webcasting, electronic distribution of music, etc., a natural question to ask is: what made this possible, and where is this going?”

“Based upon her deep experience in digital media coding research and standards, Dr. Bosi will offer unique insights into the widespread use of these technologies in applications ranging from production and distribution to the consumer experience,” says AES Convention Committee Co-chair Nadja Wallaszkovits. “Dr. Bosi's background also provides the foundation for an informed view of the future of digital media that will no doubt prove enlightening."

Dr. Bosi draws from a rich background of being actively involved in the development of standards for audio coding, video coding, and digital content management, having contributed to the work of ANSI, ATSC, the DVD Forum, DVB, ISO/IEC MPEG, SDMI and SMPTE, as well as the AES. She holds several patents and has authored numerous publications in the field, as well as the acclaimed textbook Introduction to Digital Audio Coding and Standards (Kluwer/Springer December 2002). Additionally, Bosi has authored or co-authored over a dozen published AES research papers on perceptual audio coding and related topics, available in the AES E-Library. Dr. Bosi is also a Past-President of the Audio Engineering Society and a senior member of IEEE, and was part of the research team at Dolby Laboratories that developed the AC-2A and AC-3 (Dolby Digital) technologies, where, in addition, she also led the MPEG-2 Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) development. She was Vice President – Technology, Standards, and Strategies at DTS, and later Chief Technology Officer of MPEG LA, an industry leader in the use of patent pools to create a “one-stop shop” for licensing the essential patents required of multimedia technologies, and was a founding Director (together with Leonardo Chiariglione, MPEG Chair), and also the Treasurer, of the Digital Media Project, a non-profit organization created to promote successful development, deployment, and use of Digital Media.

Dr. Bosi has been recognized for her work with such honors as the AES Fellowship Award for her contributions to audio and video standards development and two AES Board of Governors Awards for chairing the 97th AES Convention and again for chairing the first international conference on high quality audio coding.

