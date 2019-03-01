Nadja Wallaszkovits Assumes Role as President of the Audio Engineering Society

New York, NY — The AES announces the ascension of Nadja Wallaszkovits to the office of President, taking on the role as of January 1, 2019. “Having worked with Nadja for many years as part of the AES team, we look forward to having her serve in the role of president, as the Society continues our mission to promote science and education in the field of audio engineering,” states AES Past-President David Scheirman. “Nadja’s knowledge of audio engineering technologies and experience within the AES will be a valuable asset in the coming year.

Wallaszkovits’s 25-plus-year involvement with the Audio Engineering Society has included serving as vice chair of the Austrian section and on the Technical Committee on Archiving Restoration and Digital Libraries, as well as working in Standards on the SC-07 Subcommittee on Metadata for Audio. She served as Convention Co-Chair and received AES Board of Governors Awards for her work on both the 142nd (Berlin) and 144th (Milan) AES International Conventions. For the past year, Wallaszkovits has served on the Executive Committee of the AES Board of Governors’ Executive Committee as President-Elect.

Wallaszkovits studied ethnomusicology at the University of Vienna before joining the Austrian Academy of Sciences in 2005. She currently holds the position of Chief Audio Engineer at the Academy’s Phonogrammarchiv. She recently took over the management of a Public Private Partnership collaboration between the Phonogrammarchiv and NOA Gmbh that is dedicated to the restoration of acetate media. Wallaszkovits also holds the position of vice chair of the Technical Committee of the International Association of Sound Archives (IASA) and is a member of the Training and Education Committee of IASA. Additional AES committee experience includes the Board of Governors and its Executive Committee, Awards, Conference Policy, Convention Policy, Education, Finance, Laws & Resolutions, Membership, Nominations, Regions & Sections, Diversity & Inclusion, Associate Technical Editors and the organizing committee for the AES 145th International Convention in New York City.

“I became associated with the AES for the first time in the early days of my audio education when a professor recommended that I join the Society and invited me to attend the local section’s meetings,” says Wallaszkovits. “I was immediately excited – it was my first chance to meet the well-respected audio professionals of our country, to listen to their presentations, discuss current topics and become involved in the community. This powerful impression and experience profoundly impacted my professional life and has deeply linked me with AES and our community.” She concludes, “AES offers a unique, collegial community. I would like to thank our membership, numerous business partners, supporters, volunteers, and the AES staff for their continuous engagement in the Society. We look forward to a highly-successful year in 2019!”

Read Nadja Wallaszkovits’s AES Presidents Message here and learn more about how you can be a part of the AES at aes.org.