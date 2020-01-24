Actus Digital Expands US Sales Team By Appointing Jay Gedanken as Vice President of Business Development

In Response to Significant Sales Growth in the US, Gedanken Will be Responsible for Developing New Sales Channels
Author:
Publish date:

BOSTON, Mass. — Jan. 21, 2020 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of compliance and intelligent media monitoring solutions, today announced that it has appointed Jay Gedanken as vice president of business development in the U.S. With over 35 years' experience in broadcast technology sales, technical support, marketing, and project management, Gedanken will play a critical role in increasing Actus Digital's footprint in the United States market, developing new sales channels, and driving revenue growth.

"Business development opportunities are booming in the U.S., with Actus Digital poised to fill the void left by former U.S. industry leader Volicon and its end-of-life products while also meeting the growing customer demand for compliance solutions featuring content repurposing and AI," said Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. "We continue to increase the scale of our U.S. office as a result of growing sales and activities, and hiring Jay will keep us on track. Leveraging his experience in broadcast sales, Actus Digital will continue to build on its 15-plus years of providing superior compliance and media monitoring solutions that solve many of the critical problems facing broadcasters today in one platform."

Prior to joining Actus Digital, Gedanken held a variety of leadership roles in the industry, including former vice president at Scopus Video Networks and founder of the company's North American operation. His vast array of experience includes sales and management positions at Visionetics, Optibase, Adtec, and Sencore. Over the years, Gedanken has developed a deep understanding of broadcast workflows and expertise in providing simple and complex solutions for all levels of broadcasters, from single local affiliates to national networks.

"I am excited to join Actus Digital's growing enterprise of respected industry professionals and add to their vast knowledge and experience in broadcast solutions," said Gedanken. "From day one, I have been impressed with the ease of use and the feature-rich media solutions that Actus Digital provides. Their intelligent media platforms go beyond simple compliance and monitoring, offering innovation in a variety of technologies, including content repurposing and AI."

More information is available at www.actusdigital.com.

# # #

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)
Actus Digital has provided compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide are using Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24/7 and comply with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, OPI 47, and multiple audio tracks. The platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB, as well as alerts and video analysis, multiviewer, rating analysis, advanced clips creation, and export, all from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad through the web browser. Actus has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, ensuring the company can provide support to any customer in any time zone and offer improved communication. www.actusdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/ActusDigital/200121ActusDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/ActusDigital/ActusDigital-JGedanken.JPG
Photo Caption: Jay Gedanken, Actus Digital

Related

Speedcast-BarrieWoolston
The Wire

Speedcast Strengthens Team With Appointment of Barrie Woolston as Senior Vice President

Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that Barrie Woolston has been appointed senior vice president of the company's Media and Broadcast team. In his new role at Speedcast, Woolston will help broadcasters and media companies navigate the complexities of global content distribution and the emerging trend toward IP and cloud-based services using the company's scalable global infrastructure that consists of satellite, fiber, and cellular networks.

The Wire

MediaSilo Appoints Joe Foxton as Vice President of Business Development

MediaSilo, a provider of cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions, today announced that Joe Foxton is named vice president of business development. In his new position, Foxton is responsible for developing MediaSilo's market strategy as well as establishing and strengthening relationships with key industry partners and customers in an effort to grow MediaSilo on a global scale.

The Wire

DigitalGlue Appoints Joseph LoGrasso Vice President of Sales

DigitalGlue, an industry-leading systems integrator providing comprehensive solutions for digital video content distribution, today announced the appointment of Joseph LoGrasso as vice president of sales. A veteran in the industry with many years of experience in sales and marketing with media technology companies, LoGrasso will focus on expanding DigitalGlue's sales network and market presence on the east coast as well as nationally. Based in New Jersey, he reports directly to Sean Busby, DigitalGlue's president and co-founder.