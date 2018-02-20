DVEO Launches VIDEO PLATFORM II™ Advertising Based "Your Branded" and Managed Delivery Platform for Content Delivery Almost Everywhere on Almost Any Device

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, has announced its ground-breaking, fully managed streaming video content delivery platform for Telco TV/OTT and cable operators, service providers, universities, and businesses. Currently being tested by a few customers, VIDEO PLATFORM II™ is the company's latest endeavor to change the face of digital media delivery and unite technology via simplicity in a single command center for content owners.

The cloud-based platform provides a turn-key, white label (customizable) solution for service providers who require continuous and timely delivery of innovative services to their subscribers over existing broadband infrastructure. Most importantly it has ad insertion built in so that the platform will likely pay for the investment within the first year or two. National, regional (local), and targeted advertising can easily be implemented at low cost with the platform's unique ad centered architecture.

VIDEO PLATFORM II connects consumers' mobile devices, computers, and cameras via IP infrastructure. The broadband-based applications are cost-effectively managed by us, enabling Telcos to deliver advanced services to highly popular devices. The user interface also allows our customers to monitor viewing patterns and revenues.

Applications to be delivered on the end-to-end delivery platform include aggregation of your internet media, a mix of Google ads and operators' ads, and delivery of interactive entertainment such as VOD and digital broadband radio via a white label platform.

"The VIDEO PLATFORM II managed solution is built on two basic principles -- ease of use for consumers and ease of management and support for operators," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Its approach is meeting consumers' viewing habits -- it extends the network services outside the home, and allows operators full transparency and management of services to all devices."

VIDEO PLATFORM II inserts ads into content at available mid-roll ad breaks or via pre-roll and post-roll, or via web banner ads. The platform features a billing module which allows operators to enable or disable users' subscriptions depending on payment or authorization levels. It also provides usage statistics, information, and reports.

Available in the second quarter of 2018, the VIDEO PLATFORM II OEM oriented digital media platform will debut at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 9-12, in booth SU5624.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Cloud based -- Manageable via a web browser

Remote upload from multiple sources including cameras or video servers

Transcodes your content to desired profiles that support the devices your customers will use

Inserts ads into your content at available mid-roll ad breaks or via pre-roll and post-roll, or via banner ads

Management Console provides full output management of your sources, timing, and quality level, within your bandwidth budget

Billing module allows you to enable or disable users who have paid and/or are otherwise authorized to view your content

Customer relationship remains in your complete control

Customizable -- operators can add their logo and branding to selected streams

Management console provides usage statistics, information, and reports

Supports VAST (Video Ad Serving Template) protocol working with several ad exchanges. Supports VAST versions 2, 3, and 4.

Provides self serve download for user-friendly player that works on various platforms and looks professional

Provides security for the content so it does not leave the "secure garden" via choice of DRM

Supports AES-128 encryption or other DRM

VOD: Enables customers to download movies, videos, TV Episodes, shows, etc.

PVR/DVR: Enables customers to record live streaming of sport events, news, etc.

Supports either CDN (OTT) or direct delivery

Suggested Retail Price:

VIDEO PLATFORM II: To be determined

About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.

For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815