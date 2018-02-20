JTN Music Selects MediaSeal to Protect Sensitive Content

Los Angeles —JTN Music, the award-winning music production and editing studio, has become the latest company to adopt Fortium’s MediaSeal encryption-at-rest solution as part of its cybersecurity strategy. The Los Angeles-based company is using MediaSeal to protect sensitive feature film and television content during music editing and other post-production processing.

Founded by music editor, engineer, composer and producer Jason Tregoe Newman, JTN Music provides music services for a wide range of movies and television shows. Some of their current projects include Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Fox, Ozark for Netflix, Superstore for NBC, and The Magicians on Syfy. The company and its staff have won numerous awards for original music and music editing including a 2017 MPSE Golden Reel Award for Mozart in the Jungle, and a 2014 Emmy Award for Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey. Most recently, JTN Music won a 2018 MPSE Golden Reel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing for Superstore.

MediaSeal will help JTN Music conform to the highest standards for cybersecurity. The software employs encryption-at-rest technology to protect files while they are undergoing post-production processing without affecting normal workflow operations. It also includes sophisticated features for user authentication and generating audit trails.

“Protecting our clients’ valuable assets is our first priority,” says Newman. “MediaSeal ensures that content can only be accessed by authenticated users and it does so in a way that is transparent to the artist. We’ll be showing the newest features at the HPA Tech Retreat in February and at NAB in April.”

MediaSeal is used by hundreds of studios, production companies and post-production facilities worldwide to reduce their exposure to accidental distribution, piracy, cyber theft and other forms of cybercrime. “There are too many points in the workflow where content remains unprotected. Locking the front door while leaving the back door open is a typical scenario in post. The threat of cybercrime is growing and every company is a potential victim,” says Fortium CEO Mathew-Gilliat Smith. “JTN Music is taking a proactive approach to ensure that pre-release content in its care is protected.”

About Fortium

Fortium is a leading provider of digital content security for media and entertainment supplying innovative technologies that give businesses greater control over their pre-release content. Its MediaSeal file encryption at-rest solution protects all file types in b2b workflows, especially in sound and picture editing, international localization, digital cinema distribution and promotional marketing. Fortium’s products also help protect the Academy and BAFTA award screeners with Patronus and Blu-Lock anti-rip.

www.fortiumtech.com

About JTN

JTN Music is a music production and service company specializing in music for film and television. It provides services for everything music, including recording, mixing, producing, music editing, film scoring, songwriting, studio design & technical support.JTN Music has been in business since 1998 and is currently based in Los Angeles, CA. JTN Music also services clients in New York City, Nashville, London, and everywhere else music is needed.