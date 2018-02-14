IPE to showcase IDS network-based display and control at BVE 2018

Together with its partner Global Distribution, IPE will feature its Intelligent Display System (IDS) a scalable, network-based display and control system designed specifically for the media technology industry on the Global Distribution stand at BVE 2018.

Multiple IDS touchscreens will be driving content on screens around the stand. Other strategically placed screens on the stand will be powered by the IDS Remora R5 dual 1080p display processors on Stand J30 throughout BVE 2018 at London’s ExCeL Exhibition Centre. IDS is comprised of dedicated software and hardware devices that provide everything from simple timing and tally information to complex station-wide control functionality via networked displays and intuitive touchscreens.

What makes IDS so popular is that it enables users to integrate with and mine technical information from across a network, aggregate the information, and then either display - or control the ultimate use of - the information gathered in a way that is familiar, useful, and highly configurable.

IPE Head of Sales and Support Reuben Such, said, “IDS has become synonymous with ‘must-have’ workflow components and we’re delighted to be working with Global Distribution to ensure that those who can benefit from IDS get the opportunity to experience it first-hand.”

Headquartered in Cambridge UK, Global Distribution is the media and entertainment industry’s premier niche distributor, known for working with unique, innovative, and best in class manufacturers. It is a worldwide distributor with an extensive network of resellers, partners and integrators throughout EMEA and North America, and offices located in Stockholm, Munich and Culver City (US).

“IDS has proved time and again that it gives its users total control of their IP based systems. From signage, to lighting, to cameras and beyond, if it’s IP-based, IDS can control and display it,” said Richard Warburton, Director of Product at Global Distribution. “The flexibility and scope that IDS offers users is unrivalled and for many customers it offers a new level of control, visibility and integration that has not yet been realised within their organisation. We are very excited to be working with IPE and our reseller network to help more customers realise the potential IDS offers them.”

IDS integrates seamlessly with technology from other major manufacturers and is in constant use at the BBC, Sky, CNN, Sony Pictures, American Public Media, YouTube, and many others.