MultiDyne Updates Bulk Fiber Transport System for Hot-Swappable Conversions at 2018 NAB Show

Hauppauge, NY, February 15, 2018—MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutionshas added greater conversion capability to VF-9000 fiber transport platform for bulk transport in advance of the 2018 NAB Show, which marks the North American debut of the system. The VF-9000 addresses the growing need for higher signal density, format flexibility and operational versatility in a fiber transport frame, and is available in 18- and 36-channel versions. MultiDyne will exhibit the VF-9000 at Booth C6818 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 9-12.

The higher signal density of the VF-9000 is especiallyuseful for customers working in ENG, sports production and other applications with high channel counts. Users can support up to 36 video signal conversions across HD, 3Gb/s and 12G from one unit, with automatic configuration of all inputs and outputs based on several parameters. For example, in dual-transmit mode, each front-panel optical module (SFP) immediately converts the two corresponding BNC copper connections on the back panel to video inputs. In dual-receiver mode, the corresponding BNCs automatically convert to video outputs.Transceiver SFPs are also supported for maximum operational flexibility.

From there, users can mix any combination of optical and copper connections to achieve the desired balance of inputs and outputs. The VF-9000 automatically recognizes the SFP module connections, and transitions to the proper configuration upon coming online. A robust multiplexer feature, effortlessly combines 18 signals over one single-mode fiber for efficient, high-density signal transport.

At the 2018 NAB Show, MultiDyne will demonstrate new hot-swappable flexibility that takes further advantage of the system’s card-based architecture. VF-9000 users can now replace any of the video with an Ethernet fiber converter, SYNC, HDMI-to-SDI, audio or data. Many additional fiber and non-fiber conversion cards will be available throughout 2018.

“Unlike similar fiber transport frames, the VF-9000 does not restrict users to video,” said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. “Our customers can easily mix in audio, Ethernet, reference and other data signals based on��user specifications, and new for NAB we have enabled hot-swappable functionality for any card, SFP and power supply. That is a significant development and operational benefit for customers managing higher channel counts with scalable needs. Essentially, theVF-9000 fills a noticeable void that has long existed in bulk signal transport between mobile production trucks, studios, venues and other facilities.”

The VF-9000 further strengthens operational versatility by enabling signal regeneration and wavelength shifting within the same frame. A GUI interface ensures visibility of signal health and conversion status across all inputs and outputs, as well as internal parts such as fans and power supplies. The system also differentiates itself from competitive systems by offering two hot- swappable AC power supplies to establish redundancy, eliminating the need to fiddle with external power supplies in fast-paced live production environments.

“The VF-9000 is a very simple and intuitive system for brute-force signal trunking and transport, with the versatility to handle almost any mix of signals the user can dream of,” said Jachetta. “And its intrinsic scalability as a frame means it can become part of a larger fiber transport system as needed, such as with our FiberNet solution. MultiDyne continues to innovate new solutions that remove virtually any limitations of fiber transport.”

