Platinum Tools Launches New cULus Listed / Plenum-Rated High Performance J-Hooks Series; Featured at 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2018 - Platinum Tools® (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to the launch of three new, high performance J-Hooks (Standard, 90 Degree, and Batwing). The new cULus-Listed / Plenum-Rated J-Hooks are now shipping with available special order attachments.

Platinum Tools will feature the new J-Hooks during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“Our new HPH J-Hooks have been designed to support today’s modern high performance cable installs in the shop, home, and office, including Telcom / Voice, Network / Data, Broadband, Satellite, CCTV, Fiber, and Flexible Conduit,” explained Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, Inc. president and general manager. “Our Standard, 90 Degree, and Batwing high performance J-Hooks are built with steel J-Hooks over-molded with polypropylene for an easy cable slide. The ‘Snap-Lock’ retainer is easy to use and re-use, firmly securing cables every time and eliminating the use of cable and Velcro ties.”

With an industry leading bend radius of over three inches, HPH J-Hooks meet and exceed TIA’s bend radius standards. This prevents deformation to the cables such as indentations, pinches, or creases, making it easy for these J-Hooks to support high-performance cables, such as the Cat6, Cat6A, Cat7, and fiber optic cable types, while maintaining the high standards necessary to prevent cable interference.

“Our HPH J-Hooks come in four different sizes, the HPH16 (1 inch), HPH32 (2 inch), HPH48 (3 inch), and the HPH64 (4 inch) for all your cable management uses,” Lee continued. “The largest size, HPH64, has a cable capacity of up to three hundred and thirty Cat5e cables. All four sizes can be flush mounted for easy installation, and come pre-assembled to the most common fasteners, with options for special-order custom attachments. Unlike most of its competitors, the Snap-Lock, when open, even expands the HPH J-hook’s cable capacity.”

Special-order attachments include:

·Steel Beam Clamp (360 degree swivel or fixed)

·Right Angle Powder Actuated

·Spring Steel Beam Clamp (360 degree swivel or fixed)

·Vertical Overhang for “C” Purlin

·Angled Overhang for “Z” Purlin

·Hammer-On Beam Clamp (360 degree swivel or fixed)

Additional features and specifications include:

·Two-inch wide base support to prevent cable kinks

·Available in 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-inch sizes

·Snap-Lock Retainer firmly secures cables

·Eliminates the use of Cable Ties/Velcro Ties

·Made with an easy slide, slick, burr free surface

·Light-weight

·Flush Mount

·cULus Listed - Complies with 2043

·Plenum Rated

·RoHS & TIA Compliant

·Load capacity: 50 lbs.

·Available: 90 Degree Angled hardware

·Available: Batwing Clip hardware

·MSRP (25 / box): $52.25 - $194.75

For additional information and pricing, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

