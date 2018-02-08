Telestream Unveils Unique Workflows and Processes that Ensure Video Quality from Creation to Delivery at NAB 2018

Nevada City, California, February 8, 2018 – At NAB 2018, on booth SL3316,Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will be demonstrating a range of solutions that seamlessly move content from creation through distribution, while providing quality monitoring and management throughout. As processing and distribution of content in a multi-platform world becomes more complex, it’s never been more important to create efficiencies through automaton and leverage the scalability of the cloud and virtualization to maximize revenue.

“We’re bringing an incredible portfolio of products and solutions to NAB this year. With our recent strategic acquisitions, customers can clearly see how Telestream is uniquely positioned to solve some of the industry’s most persistent problems when it comes to monetizing their content over both traditional and streaming ecosystems,” said Chris Osika, Chief Marketing officer at Telestream.

Telestream iQ

Visitors to the Telestream booth will see how the company’s iQ solutions deliver actionable intelligence at every level of the content delivery lifecycle. iQ solutions ensure audience expectations for video quality are met, validating delivery against Service Level Agreements and compliance obligations. With actionable information and metrics for optimizing traffic and cost, Telestream iQ solutions help ensure a good viewing experience, protecting the brand reputations of service, network and content providers. New at NAB: an end-to-end quality assurance solution for multiscreen and OTT video streaming that reaches into the last mile of the adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery network, monitoring mobile and Wi-Fi access points. Enhancements such as a simplified user interface (UI) and new workflow help users quickly pinpoint the location of quality issues, minimizing the time between detection and resolution. It is now even easier to monitor and respond to issues at every location in the delivery chain.

Wirecast

Wirecast, the world's most popular cross-platform, live production software for streaming to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and many other destinations, will also be on display. Wirecast offers professional multi-camera production, built-in live conferencing with its Rendezvous built-in peer-to-peer conferencing, and live graphics and social comment display. Unveiled at NAB, two new cloud-based services for Wirecast, restreaming and ASR live captioning. Restreaming allows users to publish to multiple destinations from a single Wirecast upload stream, saving uplink bandwidth and compute power on the ground. ASR live captioning analyzes audio from your stream on-the-fly and embeds live captions in the output stream. Telestream will also demonstrate new Wirecast integrations with X-Keys and MIDI control surface interfaces for faster, more intuitive operation.

Vantage

New for Vantage, the Avid MediaCentral Monitor enables users to manage files in their Avid Interplay or MediaCentral | Production Management systems from within Vantage. Media Composer editors no longer need to spend time exporting sequences out of Media Composer for Vantage to utilize them.

Vantage workflow orchestration and media processing can run on-premises or in the cloud. With Elastic Domain, Vantage has new deployment and licensing options to support rapid scaling. New integration of the Pathfire Automation Connect Protocol allows for TrafficManager

support of long form content, while Brightcove dynamic upload integration has been added for Vantage Social.

Lightspeed Live Capture

Lightspeed Live Capture provides flexible, scalable IP and baseband capture with growing file support. Featuring support for industry leading codecs with simultaneous proxy generation, Lightspeed Live Capture is the entry-point for all live media into any capture workflow or to the Vantage Media Processing Platform, where it becomes an even more powerful ingest solution. At NAB, visitors will be able to see the new easy-to-use web-based GUI and automation and propagation/insertion of metadata variables for any capture workflow. Avid Interplay/MediaCentral support, file segmentation and chunking, plus file-stitching for tape-based media are all supported in the latest version.





Lightspeed Live Stream

For multiscreen live encoding and packaging at scale, Lightspeed Live Stream is Telestream's premiere live encoder for broadcasters and content aggregators. Stream conditioning technology allows Lightspeed Live Stream to prepare live content for frame-accurate ad insertion and content replacement, avoiding the need for downstream re-encoding. Now shipping with HDR support and CMAF packaging, as well as live digital caption encodingwhich helps avoid the complexity and costs of going to baseband when inserting digital captions.

Telestream Cloud

Telestream offers a portal for its cloud services that provides access to a number of digital media processing capabilities in a Software as a Service model. New at NAB 2018, Telestream Cloud services now include auto-transcription and file-based quality control in addition to the existing Flip transcoding and Workflow services.