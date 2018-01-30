Boxer announces partnership with V-Nova

Boxer, a leading UK solution provider for the video, film and TV markets, today announced a new partnership with V-Nova, a London-based manufacturer of next-generation video compression solutions for the ever-growing requirements of media processing and delivery.

V-Nova is best-known as the manufacturer of the multiple award-winning PERSEUS™ cross-media codec, which enables media and entertainment companies to monetise the delivery of multiplatform HD and UHD video via a simple software upgrade.



Jayson Chase, Commercial Director at Boxer Systems commented, “V-Nova’s solutions span the entire media delivery chain, including content production, contribution, storage and distribution to end users. Its PERSEUS solutions have been deployed worldwide in a variety of applications, including contribution and production of HD and UHD feeds; distribution to end users on IPTV systems to traditional set-top-boxes and OTT services to connected devices.



“In professional applications, V-Nova’s PERSEUS-enabled P.Link encoder/decoder has demonstrated its ability to provide the best video quality per bit of any contribution intra encoder on the market. This allows our customers to lower costs by up to 70 percent, increase video quality or increase the number of services in the same network link.”



Boxer will represent V-Nova’s line of PERSEUS-powered P.Link products for the rapidly growing Contribution and Remote Production markets, whether over fibre or satellite as well as provide infrastructure support for the V-Nova P.Link customer base.



Guido Meardi, CEO and Co-Founder of V-Nova said, “As a strong addition to our channel in the EMEA region, we look forward to working with Boxer as the top value-added reseller of technology solutions for the broadcast industry. With a focus on solutions for media production and playout as well as content capture and processing, Boxer will provide a strong local presence and market expertise for our PERSEUS-powered P.Link compression solutions.”



Boxer will feature V-Nova among other partners at BVE 2018, on Stand J08.