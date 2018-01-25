MOG announces full support for 8K and Social Media

MOG Technologies, the worldwide provider of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announced the release of new versions for both mxfSPEEDRAIL and SKYWATCH platforms. The new versions include the support for innovative formats, codecs and protocols, ensuring high interoperability with social networks.

The need to reach a multitude of platforms and devices has been a challenge for media professionals and content creators, meaning higher costs and more complexity. Giving the high demand for integration with multiple devices and social networks, MOG is currently supporting a wide range of formats that complements the traditional environments and formats with the new streaming needs.

Despite the already extensive format and transcoding chain supported by MOG, the new versions are now supporting:

RTMP I/O with Special Integration with Social Media;

File-Based YouTube and Facebook Upload;

MPEG TS;

HLS (HTTP Live Streaming);

MPEG-DASH;

Generic Non Professional Sources (like WMV, WMA, AVI, among others);

Apple ProRes 4444;

Sony X-OCN;

8K (JPEG2000 and HEVC265).

Most of these formats result in the overall quality of the transmitted video directly in social network channels and in the minimization of bandwidth and storage consumption.

With MOG’ central ingest solutions users are able to easily prepare and distribute the media. The system ingests and captures professional formats, transcoding them to the ideal distribution format that will play on all mobile devices, computers and OTT Players. This support is also extended to SKYWATCH: a production management platform that supervises, controls, manages, and measures all the production activities and resources.

The new formats supported by mxfSPEEDRAIL and SKYWATCH will easily produce robust video, simplifying the compatibility with multiple web platforms and devices.