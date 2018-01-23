Riedel North America Expands Systems Consulting and Technical Services Staff With Three New Hires

BURBANK, California — Jan. 23, 2018 — In response to massive growth over the past 24 months, Riedel Communications has further strengthened its North American technical team with the hiring of Jeff Sullivan as systems consultant, together with Stephen Remich and Alex Saededdin as service and support engineers. All three gentlemen bring solid backgrounds in both live-event production and broadcast television to their new roles, including significant experience in the setup, implementation, and maintenance of Riedel signal distribution and communications solutions.

"Jeff, Stephen, and Alex are all outstanding additions to our team, and they'll enable us to offer the highest levels of service and support as our North American customer base continues to grow," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO at Riedel North America. "And, as former Riedel customers and users in their previous roles, they each bring a unique, customer-centric perspective to their new jobs that will help elevate our support services even further."

Sullivan joins Riedel from Touring Video in Los Angeles, where he was engineer in charge and tech manager for four years. There, he gained extensive experience with Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom system, which is standard equipment onboard all Touring Video trucks. Prior to that, Sullivan served more than a decade as senior engineer and director of information and technology at Coastal Media Group. In addition to a stint as production engineer for DIRECTTV Entertainment, he also has held satellite truck engineering, photojournalism, news editing, and special projects roles for a range of local TV stations, including KTNV Channel 13, KVCW Las Vegas, and KFBT TV – Channel 33 in Las Vegas; KPSP CBS Local 2 in Palm Springs, California; and tv2KLBC in Laughlin, Nevada. Sullivan is a certified fiber-optic technician and fiber-optic specialist, and he completed coursework in business, economics, and management at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California.

Prior to joining Riedel, Remich served as engineering intern at Azusa Pacific University, where he worked with a small team to design, integrate, and maintain AV systems for large corporate, concert, and sporting events. As the university has a large Riedel installation, this position gave Remich significant hands-on experience with solutions such as Riedel Artist, MediorNet, MicroN, and Rocknet. He also served as a cinematic arts student-worker while enrolled at Azusa Pacific, and has worked as an independent contractor in roles such as audio assistant, key grip and grip, electrician, and art production assistant. Remich recently graduated from Azusa Pacific University with a bachelor's in fine arts focusing on cinematic arts.

Saededdin was most recently an equipment support specialist and, prior to that, an audio operations technician at Video Equipment Rentals (VER) in Glendale, California. Over his seven-year tenure at VER, he gained a robust knowledge of audio and communications systems including those from Riedel, as well as in-depth experience working with high-end communications technologies and network configurations. He also gained proficiency in live broadcasting and AV operations management.

Sullivan, Remich, and Saededdin are all based in Burbank, California. Sullivan reports to Rick Seegull, manager of systems consultants, while Remich and Saededdin report to Jake Halverson, operations manager.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180123Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-NewUSHires.jpg

Description of Photos: Stephen Remich, Alex Saededdin, and Jeff Sullivan

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20expands%20%23systemsconsulting%20and%20%23techservices%20in%20North%20America%20with%203%20new%20hires%20-%20http://bit.ly/2rzoAPw

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications