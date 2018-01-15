Suitcase TV boosts client services with new hires

Suitcase TV, a leader in broadcast technology solutions, has enhanced its numbers with the addition of two new members of staff as part of a strategic plan to further promote the vast benefits that the IP revolution is bringing to broadcast companies across the globe.





Joining Suitcase as client services manager, Graham Perrin will work closely with Suitcase TV clients, not only to determine the best solutions for their needs based on Suitcase TV’s wide product range, but also to ensure that the solutions are seamlessly integrated, on time, and in budget.



With a broadcast career spanning over twenty years, Perrin has worked for The Mill, Glassworks, and Mustard TV, gaining experience in post-production, workflows, and presentation and scheduling. In addition, Perrin’s experience of being on the client side of the industry gives him a deep understanding of their needs.



Perrin explains, “I was fortunate enough to watch The Mill grow from around forty people to the global force it is today, and the team at Suitcase TV - coupled with the invigorating working environment - gives me the same feeling of excitement. Suitcase TV is the real deal. We are going to soar this year in the broadcast solutions market.”





Assisting Perrin is client services coordinator, Ian Welsh. Welsh will be responsible for delivering a high-quality customer experience from initial contact and beyond. He will also manage projects to ensure that they run smoothly and on time. Welsh will draw on his vast experience of smoothly and efficiently managing trade shows and be responsible for organising the Suitcase TV’s displays at BVE, IBC, NAB, and more.



Welsh said, “The world of IP broadcast technology is fascinating and I’m delighted to be working for a company that puts so much effort into being right at the heart of it. So whilst I can add exceptional value to Suitcase with my trade show experience, I am incredibly excited to be in a position where I can learn all about this vibrant industry.”



Suitcase TV Commercial Director Fraser Jardine, said, “Jointly, Graham and Ian bring to Suitcase a wealth of expertise and a profound understanding of what is involved in delivering a premium quality client experience. Suitcase is set to make waves this year and these guys are central to our strategy.”

