Flame Distribution Scales Operations with QUALES QC

EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced today that Flame Distribution, a subsidiary of Flame Media, a television production and distribution house specializing in high-quality factual entertainment and documentary content, has implemented QUALES QC as part of its distribution workflow.

Faced with a burgeoning workload of incoming content to version and pass through Quality Control (QC) for international sales and distribution, Flame Distribution needed to automate large parts of its existing manual QC procedures. After thorough examination and demonstration of available solutions, the company selected QUALES for its automated QC procedure. “Not all content comes to us pretty and ready for sale by any means,” explains Jason Lee, technical manager at Flame Distribution. “Because we represent the buyer, we have a series of protocols in place to make sure that the quality of content is good before we pass it for worldwide sale. We want to make sure that we’re providing a premium service and that means having the best QC procedure in place.”

When evaluating the QC product market sector, Flame Distribution had a number of key points that they needed verified. Their selection criteria included: value for money, simultaneous multi-user support and integration with its existing workflow. It also included return on investment, specifically, the ability to save time and resources, especially on existing labor-intensive workflows. “Some solutions required us to pay for a standardized package but if you needed features like using QuickTime, or to QC certain audio elements, you had to pay extra,” says Lee. “If you wanted a full license for the QC software, you ended up with a fairly large price tag.” Lee adds, “With other solutions we found the user interface difficult to get to grips with. And then there were some vendors pricing their solution to operate for a certain number of hours per day. That model may work for smaller post facilities, but we didn’t want to be stuck in a situation where we’re paying extra for a full license to run 24 hours a day.” Lee adds, “The QUALES solution, however, fit the bill. With QUALES, we’re not having to pay extra for additional features. That’s why I was initially attracted to the product. There’s no restriction on license either. It’s one price for the entire system. For us, that just offers tremendous flexibility because we can scale at will.”

QUALES is a fully featured, comprehensive video and audio QC system that is used to check the integrity of media files. To learn more about Quales in action at Flame, please read the case study at: https://www.editshare.com/case-studies/cs-flame .

