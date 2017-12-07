Chris Willis Joins Clear-Com as VP of Sales

Clear-Com®, the leader in real-time wired, wireless and IP communications solutions, today announced that Chris Willis has been appointed as the company’s Vice President of Sales. In this role, Chris will lead Clear-Com’s global sales organization and drive revenue growth within all of Clear-Com’s markets including but not limited to Broadcast, Live Performance, Sports, and Marine, Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG). He is also a member of the Clear-Com Senior Leadership Team, contributing to the strategic direction of the company.



Chris is based in the UK and reports to Clear-Com’s President, Bob Boster. “In the relatively short time that I have worked with Chris, he has shown impressive strategic thinking, a strong customer focus, good technical knowledge and a clear understanding of Clear-Com’s markets,” said Bob Boster, President, Clear-Com. “I am confident in his ability to lead this high-performing sales organization while strengthening and scaling our channel network, in order to accelerate Clear-Com’s global growth strategy.”



Chris joined Trilogy Communications in April 2016 as Group Sales and Marketing Director, with a remit to restructure the global sales team and develop the pipeline. Following Clear-Com’s acquisition of Trilogy, Chris took on responsibility for Trilogy and Clear-Com solution sales for the Military Aerospace & Government market for EMEA and Asia Pacific, and also worked with product management on Trilogy’s MAG line. Prior to this Chris’ extensive sales career encompassed the worlds of communications and MAG, with senior sales and business development roles at companies including L-3 Communications and VIT Security Group.



Chris commented, “With five decades of communications experience, a strong and committed partner network, and a highly-respectable professional intercom brand, Clear-Com has enormous opportunities to deepen its presence in its existing markets and to broaden its reach into adjacent markets with current and new solutions. I am looking forward to serve as a senior sales leader at one of the industry’s most innovative communications companies and capitalizing on growth opportunities to reach sales goals for Clear-Com.”



# # #