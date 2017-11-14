Laird Introduces High Performance 10Gig CAT6A Cables for HDBaseT Applications

Mount Marion, N.Y., November 14, 2017 —Laird Digital Cinema, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced audio and digital video products, introduces two high performing 10Gig, CAT6A cable series featuring IP RJ45 connectivity for wired LAN and wireless access points, digital signage, PTZ security cameras, audio consoles, and more.

The Laird CAT6A-REV cable assemblies feature Belden’s REVConnect system to enable easy connector modification in the field. The cable assembly is riser-rated and PoE ready for devices requiring power up to 100W and features a small bend radius for tight spaces. With superior crosstalk isolation and EMI suppression, Laird LD-REV6A cables are ideal for networking and HDBaseT applications with Category 5e, Category 6, and Category 6A RJ45 connections.

The Laird TUFFCAT6A-E series with 10G tactical network cable includes two different configurations, the EC model which terminates in RJ45 etherCON to RJ45 etherCON connectors and the EP assemblies which terminate in etherCON RJ45 to ProShell RJ45. The ruggedized CAT6A tactical cable is extra-flexible with a TPE jacket that withstands temperature extremes. The durable, locking connector system exceeds 10-Gig performance standards and is intermateable with existing etherCON CAT5. Laird TUFFCAT6A cables are designed for HDBaseT and UHD-4K video transmission in punishing environments such as live events and OB trucks.



About Laird Digital Cinema

Laird Digital Cinema, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leader in the innovative design and manufacture of quality broadcast interface technology for professionals and serious content creators working at all levels of production in major US broadcast networks, cable operators, production and post-production companies, mobile/ENG vehicles, theme parks, corporate and industrial facilities, and houses of worship. The Laird Digital Cinema name is recognized for quality, integrity, and longevity.