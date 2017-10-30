Jeff Cohen Joins IMT Vislink As Key Account Manager For newsnet Bidirectional IP ENG Ecosystem

SARASOTA, FL, OCTOBER 30, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that Jeff Cohen has joined its IMTVislinkoperations as Key Account Manager for the newsnet solution. Jeff will be responsible for identifying and closing newsnet business opportunities in targeted broadcasting organizations.

newsnet is a next-generation newsgathering solution that helps broadcasters bring studio workflows to the field. It allows them to leverage their licensed broadcast spectrum assets to enable reliable bidirectional IP network transmissions. With newsnet, users have control over their own private high-speed IP licensed wireless network and can ensure that their content and intellectual property are never at risk. newsnet was recently awarded the prestigious SBE Technology Award for 2017.

John Payne IV, president of IMT USA, said, "We are excited to welcome Jeff Cohen to our team. His deep technical and engineering background in the broadcast sector, and impressive track record of sales success in the television, film and digital media industries make him the ideal candidate to drive the uptake of the newsnet solution among broadcasters looking to optimize their ENG operations."

Jeff Cohen said, "I'm honored to join the outstanding team at IMT Vislink and especially excited about the groundbreaking opportunity to deliver benefits of the latest IP-based workflows and communications to ENG crews all over the country."

Most recently, he was a senior sales executive at TVU Networks, a provider of bonded cellular and live IP distribution products to broadcasters. While at TVU, in addition to managing its traditional broadcast newsgathering business within the northeast territory and the Hearst corporate account, Jeff also introduced TVU's products and services to two major new market segments: public safety (specifically police investigations) and commercial marine.

Previously, Jeff served as VP of Sales at Archimedia Technology, a software manufacturer that developed a professional file-based QC toolset for broadcast, motion picture, streaming and live playout markets. Jeff has also served in sales management positions for Sohonet, a provider of private fiber networks to filmmakers, and Masstech Group, a media asset lifecycle management software publisher. Previously he served as Broadcast Account Manager with Avid Technology, dealing with chief engineers engaged in migration to file-based digital workflows. He also founded a joint venture between BBC Technology and Video Corporation of America, successfully selling remote control, media asset management consultancy, systems design and integration services into accounts including DirecTV, ABC, Fox and United Nations.

Among his professional affiliations, Jeff is a Voting Member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Technical Emmy Awards Engineering Committee and currently serves as Chairman of the New York Section of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association that is the worldwide leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound and metadata ecosystem. He earned a bachelor's degree from Stony Brook University.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

