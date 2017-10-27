DVEO to Demo Unique Video Streaming Solutions at Streaming Media West 2017 – including "Revolutionary" Virus Scrubber, Secure Accelerated File Transfer Solution, and a 16 Channel Content Delivery Platform

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate numerous innovative streaming and file transfer solutions at Streaming Media West 2017 in Huntington Beach, California, November 2-3, in booth 212.

"Again we look forward to showing our unique products at Streaming Media West," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Our professional solutions include transcoders, encoders, decoders, ad insertion solutions, live media servers, and packet recovery technology."

Laszlo Zoltan went on to say, "We are also honored to again be selected for the prestigious Streaming Media 100 -- Streaming Media magazine's annual list of the "100 Companies that Matter Most in Online Video" -- for the fifth consecutive year."

DVEO products at Streaming Media West will include:

"Multichannel Video Scrubber" -- Security Hub: Video Over IP™ 16 Channel Packet Recovery Enabled Encoder and Decoder Pair Equipped with DOZER™ -- DOZER Link™ HD IP H.264 16ch Secure Accelerated File Transfer Solution -- Faster File: Secure AFT with RIFT™ "Faster Than Real Time" File Encoder -- QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES™

1. "Multichannel Video Scrubber" -- Security Hub: Video Over IP

The Security Hub: Video Over IP is a multichannel (1-1,000) virus scrubber for MPEG-2, H.264, or H.265 RTSP, RTMP, or any other type of transport streams. The real time system is designed for data centers pulling live RTSP, RTMP, DASH, or transport streams from unsecure IP cameras or satellite feeds. The Security Hub decodes the incoming live video stream and instantly re-encodes the stream within the same unit, or via an encoder unit located at a more secure location, to ensure that the empty slots in the live streams do not contain viruses or malicious self-replicating code snippets. The instantaneous decoding and re-encoding process at your premises flushes out any malware.

Built on a certified Linux® server, the system enables operators to stream virus-free video. It is also suitable for content protection.

2. 16 Channel Packet Recovery Enabled Encoder and Decoder Pair Equipped with DOZER™ -- DOZER Link HD IP H.264 16ch

Designed for event encoding that deploys multiple cameras, the DOZER Link HD IP H.264 16ch combines encoding, decoding and IP networking with DVEO's patented DOZER™ ARQ Automated Packet Recovery, ensuring packet loss free real-time video delivery over IP networks including wireless and the Internet. The DOZER Link encoder receives up to 16 HD or 4 each 4K channels of HD-SDI or SDI inputs. The matching decoder supports UDP input and converts the compressed digital video and audio into HD-SDI or SDI. Encoding/decoding latency is 1.5 seconds. The remotely manageable Linux® based systems support resolutions up to 1080p60/59.94, and are also available with optional HDMI or ASI inputs and outputs.

For increased reliability, the DOZER Link systems feature high availability (redundancy) features including redundant input and output ports and dual power supplies. The systems are also available in two channel versions, or in miniaturized single channel units.

3. Secure Accelerated File Transfer Solution -- Faster File: Secure AFT with RIFT

The Faster File: Secure AFT (Accelerated File Transfer) with RIFT (Real-time Internet File Transfer) enables fast, dependable, and secure IP file transfer of large size digital assets. It utilizes DVEO's patented DOZER™ ARQ (Automatic Repeat Request) UDP packet loss correction technology to ensure error-free delivery over long distances, over private or public wired or wireless Internet.

The Faster File: Secure AFT with RIFT is suitable for transferring video, digital movie dailies, radiological data, CAD files, maps, and more. It corrects packet loss and jitter, accelerates file transfer by utilizing larger packets, and secures the file transfer via AES-128 encryption. And it automatically retries and resumes if an internet connection is interrupted.

The Faster File: Secure AFT with RIFT ships as a pair of two compact Linux® based systems that can be placed behind firewalls. The solution is also available as a software license via an SDK option.

4. "Faster Than Real Time" File Encoder -- QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES

Designed to prepare content for VOD (Video on Demand) on multiple devices, the QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES encodes video files at about one-fifth the playing time and makes multi-format file preparation easy. The system appropriately grooms content for streaming to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks, and remote video devices. It re-encodes video content folders to multiple packaged profiles and pushes them to CDNs or to any packaging server for ABR VOD (Adaptive Bit Rate Video on Demand) distribution.

The Linux® based system encodes master or mezzanine files to multiple encoded segment files for use by a variety of devices. It automatically pushes HLS playlists and segments to content development networks (CDNs) or any media server for VOD distribution via HLS Webdav or with File Transfer.

Operators can upload transport stream files of any type. A watch folder looks for new files not already encoded and automatically encodes them to HLS, in several preconfigured bitrates and resolutions. Operators can choose from standard quality to high quality video settings.

About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.

