Barnfind Technologies Joins 1% of Norwegian Companies on Prestigious DN Gaselle Awards List

Sandefjord, Norway – Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, has joined an elite 1% of Norwegian companies to receive a prestigious Gaselle award. The award, presented by Dagens Næringsliv, the leading Norwegian business newspaper, and PwC, the auditing company, is presented to a cross-section of companies in varied industries that meet strict criteria regarding their growth, performance and success.

“Barnfind is honored to be recognized as one of the most growth-oriented companies in Norway,” says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “We are grateful to our employees and our business partners in over 60 countries that do their best every day to market and sell Barnfind in a very competitive market place.

“Our growth worldwide has been extraordinary since Barnfind launched in 2012, and over the last two years our business in Asia and the USA has increased significantly."

but also in important regions such as Asia and the USA. Our main market has always been broadcasters for in-house and remote production, but we are delighted to be experiencing significant expansion into new market segments including defense, telemedicine, surveillance and entertainment as well,” added Evensen.

The annual competition among Norwegian companies is decided by a panel of judges and presented to the healthiest and fastest growing companies that successfully meet criteria that include the doubling of revenue measured over the latest four years - without any periods of negative growth, and profitability.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s new website: http://www.barnfind.no

