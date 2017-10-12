Glensound Announces Beatrice Intercom System

Los Angeles, CA – October 2017… Glensound, the UK-based manufacturer of audio products for the broadcast market and ASK Sales are pleased to introduce the Beatrice Intercom System. The full digital system with Dante IP-based compatibility delivers crystal clear audio quality combined with ease of use, versatile units to accommodate a wide range of users, plus the proven performance Glensound products have long been associated with. Featuring full compatibility with other manufacturers’ equipment, the Beatrice intercom system makes an outstanding choice for broadcast, theater, and professional audio applications.

The Glensound Beatrice intercom system incorporates five different units: the D4 desktop intercom, the R4 rackmount intercom, the B4 beltpack intercom, the R8 rackmount intercom, and the D8 desktop intercom. Features offered by all Beatrice intercom units include 48 kHz full digital operation for pristine audio performance, Power over Ethernet (PoE) / AC Mains, low noise microphone amps, a backlit monochrome LCD, support for the Dante network audio transmission protocol that facilitates real time distribution of uncompressed audio over standard networks, AES67 compliance, plus intuitive operation.

The Beatrice B4 Desktop Intercom

Designed for easy operation and intuitive configuration, the 4-channel B4 Desktop Intercom includes all the basic functionality required for small intercom systems. In addition to Dante support, an integrated party line facility enables any of the four incoming circuits to be routed to any of the four outboard circuits for easy configuration. The unit includes an internal microphone plus an external microphone input. Twelve-volt Phantom power is supported. There is also a large diameter loudspeaker for clear, intelligible sound, and a headphone output among its key attributes.

The Beatrice R4 Rackmount Intercom

The 4-channel R4 Rackmount Intercom has a 1RU form factor. Like the B4 intercom, the R4 includes a high output loudspeaker, both an internal microphone plus an external microphone input, a headphone output, and an easy-to-use call function that enables the operator to call / alert other users they wish to communicate with. Additional key features include a bright and clear LCD display to provide feedback of system parameters, a presence indicator to detect a presence on the incoming audio circuit, and front panel controls for volume, panning, and incoming levels.

The Beatrice B4 Beltpack Intercom

Compact and rugged, the B4 Beltpack Intercom is the ideal unit for production staff who are constantly on the move. Featuring 4 channels, the B4 incorporates a presence indicator to detect a presence on the incoming audio circuit, a microphone amplifier with a compressor, support for twelve-volt Phantom power, plus a high output headphone amplifier that is suitable for both headphones and earpieces. Additional features include a single standard RJ-45 network cable for both power and audio and an optionally available multipin XLR headset connector.

The Beatrice R8 Rackmount Intercom

The 8-channel R8 Rackmount Intercom has a 1RU form factor. Of particular note, the unit is expandable to 16 channels. This is accomplished by interconnecting two R8 units with a pair of S/PDIF cables. Other key features include an onboard microphone plus an external microphone input, a high output loudspeaker for clear monitoring, a redundant twin copper and twin fiber Ethernet Interface, plus 12 loop closure inputs, 10 of which control the talk keys while the other 2 provide internal and external LS cuts.

The Beatrice D8 Desktop Intercom

Offering 8 channels of operation, the D8 desktop shares the same expansion capabilities as the R8. Additional key system attributes include an onboard microphone plus an external microphone input, a large diameter Visatron loudspeaker for clear monitoring, a redundant twin copper and twin fiber Ethernet Interface, and a mixer matrix for establishing more complex groups and party line circuits that cannot be achieved via one's Dante controller or AES67 router.

Arnie Toshner, President of ASK Sales—the company coordinating Glensound’s sales activities throughout the United States, commented on the new Glensound Beatrice Intercom System, “The new Beatrice Intercom System offers a wealth of features and functionality that will be appreciated by audio professionals. In addition to their rich feature set, these systems are also compatible with other manufacturer’s systems—including Studio Technology. This ability to expand one’s intercom capabilities knowing that it will function with one’s existing equipment speaks volumes of Glensound’s understanding of the market. I’m confident prospective customers will find much to like with these units.”

The Glensound Beatrice Intercom System is expected to become available Q4, 2017. Pricing ranges from $715 to $1,950. Please contact ASK Sales at (818) 701-6201 for additional information.

About Glensound and ASK Sales

Located in Maidstone, Kent, UK, Glensound is a manufacturer of high quality audio equipment for the world’s broadcast and commercial audio markets. Manufacturing all products in-house to ensure both performance and reliability, Glensound’s catalog encompasses Balance Converters, AD/DA Converters, Commentary Systems, Dante® Networked Audio, Headphone Amplifiers, Intercom Equipment, and Audio Mixers, and more. For additional information, visit the company online at www.glensound.co.uk. ASK Sales (http://askproaudiosales.com/) is the exclusive distributor of Glensound in North America.

