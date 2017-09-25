IHSE USA Products at the 2017 NAB Show New York:

New Draco Ultra 492 Series Dual-Head and Dual-Link DVI Fiber Extenders

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, IHSE will introduce the new Draco ultra 492 Series of Cat-X and fiber extenders for DVI-D, USB, audio, and RS-232. The 492 series, which includes dual-head and dual-link models, uses the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici(R)) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy.

The dual-head model, the Draco ultra Dual-Head KVM extender, makes it possible to connect two DVI monitors over a single Cat-X or fiber cable, saving the expense of a second extender and reducing cabling cost and installation effort. When used in conjunction with KVM matrix systems, the Draco ultra Dual-Head KVM extender saves valuable matrix ports. Its sister product, the Draco ultra Dual-Link KVM extender, allows users to transmit DVI signals to a single monitor up to 4K resolution. Extension of signals requires a single data cable.

The 492 Series extenders are compatible with regular single-head/single-link extenders so that consoles can access single-head/single-link CPU units instantaneously. In this situation, signals from single-head/single-link sources are embedded within the dual-link signal format and can be switched with no discernible switching delay. Single-head/single-link images are displayed at their native resolution within a blanked on-screen area.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_Dualhead_Link.jpg

Photo Caption: New Draco ultra 492 Series Dual-Head and Dual-Link DVI Fiber Extenders

2017 NAB Show New York

IHSE USA Product Preview

Booth N127

New Draco ultra 493 Series DisplayPort 4K KVM Extenders

The 2017 NAB Show New York will mark the debut of IHSE's Draco ultra 493 Series DisplayPort extenders, which enable CPU operation from a remotely located workstation (including a DisplayPort 1.1 monitor, a keyboard, and a pointing device) over a single fiber connection. 493 Series extenders support the transfer of fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 30 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (24-bit, 4:4:4), as well as audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output, as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS232.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_Draco-Ultra-CON.jpg

Photo Caption: New Draco ultra 493 Series DisplayPort 4K KVM Extenders

Draco tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, IHSE will present the latest enhancement to the Draco tera tool, IHSE's powerful Java-based software for configuring, controlling, updating, and maintaining a Draco tera KVM matrix switch system. The switch-and-preview function enables user-friendly monitoring of all connected video sources and manages the interconnection of computers and consoles, regardless of location, through an IP connection.

This recent extension to the Draco tera tool adds live video preview images of video signals to its graphical user interface, making it simpler and easier to monitor individual switch connections simultaneously.

Live images are presented on an individually configurable screen layout using a powerful dual-stream H.264 IP encoder connected to two Draco vario HDMI consoles. The switch-and-preview function lets users assign CPUs to consoles easily using a drag-and-drop screen action with a mouse or touch-screen interface. This enables extended switching at any remote location provided with a high-performance IP connection.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSEUSA_TeraViewer.jpg

Photo Caption: Draco tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems

Draco vario Extenders to Support SDI Signal Formats

IHSE will give 2017 NAB Show New York attendees a close-up look at the Draco vario SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. IHSE's latest SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber.

An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the extender can switch any of the DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.

Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or missional-critical environments, or the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_DracoVarioSDI.png

Photo Caption: Draco vario SDI Extender

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/170925IHSE.docx

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@IHSEUSMarketing%20Products%20at%20the%202017%20NAB%20Show%20in%20New%20York%20%23nabshowny%20-%20https://goo.gl/QgfbZ4%20@NABShow

Follow IHSE USA:

https://www.facebook.com/IHSE-USA-LLC-451555998278049/?ref=stream

https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw