SIS LIVE and ABS launch a dedicated platform for OU services across the European region

Milton Keynes, UK 25 September 2017 - Broadcast connectivity expert SIS LIVE and leading satellite operator ABS have launched a new SIS LIVE Gateway Service solution for ABS Occasional Use services.

Announced at IBC 2017, the SIS LIVE Gateway Service offers broadcasters and service providers a flexible and reliable Occasional Use platform at competitive rates. The SIS LIVE Gateway Service provides Occasional Use booking services and satellite line-up support for the Ku-band European beam capacity of the ABS-3A satellite. ABS-3 is located at 3°W, which connects the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The service is managed in collaboration with ABS technical and operational staff through SIS LIVE’s highly experienced OU booking desk and MCR technical staff utilising SIS LIVE’s teleports and connectivity infrastructure. The gateway service serves ABS customers, providing an effective and competitive platform to deliver video and data feeds to the widest broadcasters’ community in Europe.

ABS CEO Tom Choi said, “SIS LIVE is highly regarded, with a deep understanding of the OU market on multiple platforms, and for multiple applications. This is a major boost for both companies that will further enhance our respective businesses overall. The ability to provide this new platform will accelerate the development of new opportunities in Europe and potentially other markets in the future.”

SIS LIVE Managing Director David Meynell added, “We are delighted to couple our respective areas of expertise with ABS in the provision of these new services. Our Gateway Services offering enables customers to take advantage of the world-class broadcast assets and expertise of both companies to tailor a unique Opex model that precisely suits their needs.”

Dedicated, ABS Occasional Use service is now available 24/7 via telephone at: +44 (0) 330 123 1220 and email at: OUBookings@absatellite.com