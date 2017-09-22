Now Available: The Odyssey Collection: Essentials

Pro Sound Effects' new exclusive library with over 200 hours of recordings from Award-winning sound editors is 40% off until Oct 2

Brooklyn, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, today released The Odyssey Collection: Essentials - the first exclusive library from their partnership with Academy Award®-winning sound editors, Mark Mangini and Richard L. Anderson. Featuring over 16,000 sound effects, Odyssey Essentials is a general library selected from Mangini and Anderson's personal recording collection encompassing nearly 40 years of Hollywood feature film sound.

"I use this library every day," says Mark Mangini (Mad Max: Fury Road, Blade Runner 2049, The Fifth Element). "It has been an indispensable asset throughout my career, and now sound professionals can leverage our decades of expertise and unlock greater potential for its use."

Pro Sound Effects has curated and cataloged over 200 hours of recordings from Mangini and Anderson's secret weapon, including most-needed categories like Ambiences, Foley, and Vehicles. In order to make Odyssey Essentials as accessible and intuitive as possible for your own projects, the PSE Editorial Team logged over 4,000 hours of editing with utmost attention to preserving the detail and authenticity of the recordings.

"The sounds in Odyssey Essentials have a very real and natural feel, and I love the way the metadata is organized," says Brad Engleking (Sin City, Predators, Machete). "The more I use it, the more I look for it."

The Odyssey Collection: Essentials Key Features:

16,532 Broadcast .wav Files: 156GB on 1TB hard drive

295 Categories: From everyday essentials to specialty elements

Rich Metadata: Optimized for fast, pinpoint search

Full Online Access: 24/7 from any computer

Search Software: Drag-and-drop to your DAW

100% Royalty-Free license for use in any project

Flexible Access: On hard drive, online, or on your server

Buyout and Annual Payment Options

Pricing & Availability:

The Odyssey Collection: Essentials is available for special intro pricing until October 2, 2017, starting at $895 (reg. $1,495) for a 1-User Perpetual License, or starting at $895 per year for a Multi-User Annual License. Learn more and get a quote at prosoundeffects.com/odyssey

About Pro Sound Effects®:

Pro Sound Effects® develops the most useful sound effects libraries for next level media production. Audio professionals in post, games, film and television rely on PSE libraries to fuel creativity, finish projects faster, and produce better sound. PSE libraries span the sonic spectrum, are continually updated and accessible 24/7 online, on drive, and from any computer. Based in Brooklyn since 2004, PSE continues to push the industry forward with the Hybrid Sound Effects Library™, Freelancer Program, flexible multi-user licensing and client-driven library development.

