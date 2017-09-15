Bluebell Wins Emmy Award for SDI-Over-Fibre Technology

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- 15 September 2017 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced it has earned an Emmy(R) Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for pioneering development of SDI over fibre optic networks.

The award comes as part of the 69th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy(R) Awards announced in early September and the award ceremony will be held on 8th April 2018 at the NAB Show convention.

When Bluebell, a 24-year-old company, began making equipment that converted SDI to light, it did so out of academic interest. However, when broadcasters saw the advantages, they were quick to adopt the new technology. As a result, SDI signal transport over fibre is commonplace today, and Bluebell has become a trusted vendor for thousands of broadcasters, OB truck companies, stadiums, governments, and satellite uplink stations throughout the world.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved over the years and am so pleased that we have been recognised for those achievements by The National Academy of Arts & Sciences," said Paul Felix McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "It's thrilling to see that what started out as a good idea for a product has been embraced by the whole industry. This is a great honour for us and means a huge amount to me personally."

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

