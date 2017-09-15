Facilis Qualifies Provision’s InVision Multi-Ingest Capture System

HUDSON, MA (September 14, 2017) –Facilis(IBC Booth 7.B40), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, today announced that Israel-based system integrator and software developer, ProVision (IBC Booth 8.E93), has qualified its InVision multi-ingest solution to work with the Facilis Shared File system. Targeted specifically for the demands of multi-camera production, Invision records/encodes HD/SD formats directly to Facilis Shared File System volumes from a Windows-based workstation.

An easy to use, turnkey solution, InVision’s advanced ingest system captures up to 16 video and 8 audio channels in several formats including MXF-OP1A, XDCAM HD 422-50, IMX 30/40/50, DNxHD, and NDI. A capture scheduling interface is also included for feeds that become available at set times. These files are then immediately playable by all of the industry standard editing systems as well as ProVision’s PlayVision software. InVision allows immediate review and management of recorded files and transfer of files over a network. InVision significantly reduces production and post production costs.

“Although several companies provide ingest solutions on the market, we found that each of them lacked an ‘all in one’ package, requiring customers to pay extra for plugins, or other features that should have been included as standard,” said Eli Gershzon, co-founder at ProVision. “Because we couldn’t find what our customers required, we built our own solution, priced it aggressively, and of course we made sure it works with the Facilis Shared File System.”

“When software and system manufacturers qualify products together, the customer benefits from the knowledge that the system as a whole will be supported from both sides,” said James McKenna, VP of Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “Working with ProVision is a perfect example of where engineering, support and sales are dedicated to the successful deployment of the combined solution, giving customers the confidence they need to invest.”

A fully functional demo of InVision is available from the ProVision websitewww.provision-ts.com.