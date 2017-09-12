Square Box Systems' New CatDV Panels for Premiere and After Effects Streamline Adobe Creative Cloud Workflows

WARWICK, U.K. -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today unveiled an Advanced version of its Adobe Premiere Panel and an all-new Adobe After Effects Panel. Both panels are designed to enhance the creative process for Adobe Creative Cloud users that need to access and work with assets managed in CatDV.

Square Box Systems' original Adobe Premiere Panel enabled any CatDV user to log in and search the CatDV database, and also browse production groups and catalogs, from within Adobe Premiere. The new Advanced and After Effects versions include keyboard navigation, quick previews, and robust user interfaces that present media, a player, and metadata all within the same panel. Other new tools include a frame-accurate player, the ability to update metadata (for example, to kick off a restore from an archive), and the capability to handle more metadata fields when exporting content to Premiere or After Effects.

"With these new panels, customers can bring CatDV assets into their Adobe workflows and streamline a broad range of asset management tasks. They can find and reuse a broad selection of media content -- rough cuts, movies, stills, and effects -- quickly, without having to leave the creative tools they're accustomed to," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "With capabilities such as fast audition and preview of content, a frame-accurate media player, and the ability to initiate automations for tasks such as restoring from archive, the new panels save time, reduce costs, and promote collaboration and communication."

Square Box Systems will highlight the new Advanced Adobe Premiere Panel and Adobe After Effects Panel on stand 7.J38 at IBC2017. More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac(R) and Windows(R) platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards, including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

