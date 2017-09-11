Artel Video Systems Joins RAVENNA Community

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 11, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a partnership with RAVENNA.

As the number of AES67-enabled devices continues to grow, switches and other network infrastructure equipment are required to fully integrate into audio-over-IP environments. RAVENNA provides the necessary flexibility to quickly adapt to specific project needs, as well as superior performance when it comes to high channel counts and low-latency signal distribution.

"We are excited about joining the RAVENNA community. The RAVENNA technology platform is an excellent example of a real-time media IP network environment for which the ARG Quarra PTP switches have been specifically designed," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management at Artel. "In support of other AES67 devices, the ARG Quarra offers switch solutions to end users who are investing in IP media networks and who favor RAVENNA technology for implementing AES67."

"We are gratified to note Artel's support of the RAVENNA technology platform. Artel's ARG Quarra is an outstanding example of providing all the right ingredients for improved RAVENNA performance, with easy configuration accessibility," added Andreas Hildebrand, RAVENNA Technology Evangelist at ALC NetworX, the company behind RAVENNA. "The ARG Quarra aligns perfectly with RAVENNA's network requirements and supports customers' demands for flexibility of standard IT networks on the transport layer. Its embedded PTP support provides the fundamental basis for utmost timing precision, which translates into superior media clock regeneration at the RAVENNA end nodes."

About RAVENNA:

RAVENNA is a technology for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments. Utilizing standardized network protocols and technologies, RAVENNA can operate on existing network infrastructures. RAVENNA is designed to meet the strict requirements of the pro audio market featuring low latency, full signal transparency and high reliability.

While primarily targeting the professional broadcast market, RAVENNA is also suitable for deployment in other pro audio market segments like live sound, install market and recording. Possible fields of application include (but are not limited to) in-house signal distribution in broadcasting houses, theaters, concert halls and other fixed installations, flexible setups at venues and live events, OB van support, inter-facility links across WAN connections and in production & recording applications.

Unlike most other existing networking solutions, RAVENNA is an open technology standard without a proprietary licensing policy. RAVENNA is fully compatible with the AES67-2015 standard on High-performance Streaming Audio-over-IP Interoperability. Liaisons with standards organizations and industry alliances (e.g. AES, AIMS, AMWA, MNA, SMPTE and others) ensure the close alignment of RAVENNA technology with current industry trends.

About ALC NetworX GmbH:

ALC NetworX is an R&D company in Munich, Germany. A team of experts with excellent reputation from the Pro Audio industry and in-depth knowledge in networking technologies has developed the RAVENNA technology platform. While ALC NetworX will continue to keep the lead role in the RAVENNA technology development, product implementations will be executed by individual partner companies, such as Genelec, Lawo, Merging, Riedel, Sonifex and others. For a complete list of current partner companies, please see http://www.ravenna-network.com/partners/.

Interested manufacturers are welcome to join the RAVENNA partner community.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

