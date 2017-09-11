Utah Scientific's Scott Barella to Present 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to IP' at the IBC IP Showcase on Sept. 17 and Sept. 19

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sept. 11, 2017 -- Scott Barella, chief technology officer and vice president of engineering for Utah Scientific, will present "The Hitchhiker's Guide to IP" at the IBC IP Showcase on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2:20 p.m. and on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 11:40 a.m. All sessions for the IBC IP Showcase will be held in Room E.106 of the RAI Convention Center.

"With the IP revolution, the broadcast industry is about to embark on a voyage to discover a new way of doing old things," Barella said. "In this presentation, we'll invite you to put your space helmets on and climb aboard the Vogon ship as we review the pillars of SMPTE 2110 and discover all the working parts of this new and rapidly emerging standard."

The IBC IP Showcase will present real-time IP for production, playout, and contribution as a practical, flexible, and efficient reality that is rapidly taking hold in mainstream broadcast operations. More information and a complete schedule is available at https://show.ibc.org/ibc-features--events/ip-showcase.

# # #

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/170911UtahScientific.docx

Visit Utah Scientific at IBC2017 on Axon Stand 10.A21

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/Utah-Scientific_Scott-Barella.jpg

Photo Caption: Scott Barella, Utah Scientific's CTO and VP of engineering, will present "The Hitchhiker's Guide to IP" at the IBC IP Showcase.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@UtahSci%20Scott%20Barella%20Presents%20%27Hitchhiker%27s%20Guide%20to%20IP%27%20at%20IBC%20IP%20Showcase%20%23IBCShow%202017%20-%20https://goo.gl/sV98uj%20@IBCShow

Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific