Broadcast Wireless Systems announces major wireless camera system sale

IBC 2017, 15 – 19 September, Stand 1.A78 – Broadcast Wireless Systems (BWS) today announced that it has supplied 50 bespoke wireless camera systems as part of a contract to supply professional camera systems to a major European broadcaster.

BWS was able to address very specific integration requirements from the camera manufacturer to enable them to fulfil the agreement.

BWS Managing Director Stuart Brown said, “Normally with a wireless camera system you need to purchase a number of separate components and stitch them together. Rather than a separate receiver, camera control unit, data port, and fibre converters, we produced a device in which everything is consolidated in a single, compact, plug-and-play unit."

The wireless camera system is designed to be easy to install and operated by non-technical personnel. Users simply connect a fibre cable between the receive location and the OB truck and they are good to go. The system is so easy to deploy and operate that BWS reckons it can be used by anyone who can pick up and point a camera.

Brown added, “Because we’re a small company we’re very adept at making exactly what a customer needs without the overheads and bureaucratic hurdles of larger organisations. The specifics of this product were customer-driven, but by the same token, it’s in our nature to move quickly and produce precisely the system required.

“We are already receiving considerable interest from other parties for similar wireless systems. The bottom line is, when it comes to wireless camera systems, if you can imagine it, chances are we can make it.”