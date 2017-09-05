VIDELIO, CISCO, EVS AND GRASS VALLEY OFFER BROADCASTERS 4K AND IP BREAKFAST WORKSHOPS AT IBC 2017

Gennevilliers. September 5, 2017> VIDELIO, the leading digital media systems integrator, today opened registration for its 4K and IP breakfast seminars scheduled for the Saturday and Monday of IBC. Both sessions will be held from 08:30 to 10:00 over coffee and croissants at the Novotel Hotel, a block away from the RAI exhibition center.

Presented in partnership with CISCO, EVS, and GRASS VALLEY, as well as with Calrec Audio and Solid State Logic, the VIDELIO-hosted breakfasts sessions will dive into workflow design experiences and lessons learned in building some of the world’s largest IP deployments. Each session will have a specific focus:

On Saturday, September 16, “ Learn what 4K and IP bring to outdoor broadcast sports production ” will be an opportunity to discuss the first all IP-based fleet of OB trucks designed and set-up for ARENA TELEVISION in the UK;

” will be an opportunity to discuss the first all IP-based fleet of OB trucks designed and set-up for ARENA TELEVISION in the UK; On Monday, September 18, “Learn how to move studios from SDI to IP: managing audio and video stream in a pre-SMPTE 2110 world” will share the lessons learned from deploying fully-IP equipped studios at CANAL FACTORY in France.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 09:00 AM

LEARN WHAT 4K AND IP BRING TO LIVE SPORTS PRODUCTION

The need for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Ultra High Definition (UHD) coverage of live sports is changing the game. For its new fleet of 4K/UHD-enabled broadcast vehicles, ARENA TELEVISION approached VIDELIO and partners to make the jump to IP. The £20m project included three OBs and one presentation vehicle. The groundbreaking design and installation have been shortlisted for the IBC2017 Innovation Awards in the content distribution category. In this session, the focus will be on the lessons learned from this roll-out and explore the benefits that IP infrastructure brings to live sports coverage.

Guest speakers will include:

Dafydd REES , Deputy Director of Operations, ARENA TELEVISION ;

, Deputy Director of Operations, ; Dave WARD , SVP, Engineering Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Architect, CISCO ;

, SVP, Engineering Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Architect, ; Chuck MEYER , Chief Technical Officer Production, GRASS VALLEY ;

, Chief Technical Officer Production, ; Henry GOODMAN, Director of Product Development, CALREC.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-pioneers-behind-arena-obx-the-worlds-first-4kip-truck-tickets-37419903940

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 09:00 AM

LEARN HOW TO MOVE STUDIOS FROM SDI TO IP IN A PRE-SMPTE 2110 WORLD

VIDELIO along with presentation partners helped CANAL+ migrate its studio facilities in Paris from SDI to IP. All studios were upgraded in less than four months. Beyond the engineering expertise, VIDELIO produced all technical furniture through its integrated production facilities.

Guest speakers will include:

Malcolm ROBINSON , Chief Operating Officer, VIDELIO ;

, Chief Operating Officer, ; Chuck MEYER , Chief Technical Officer Production, GRASS VALLEY ;

, Chief Technical Officer Production, ; Christophe MESSA , Senior Product Manager, IP Solutions, EVS ;

, Senior Product Manager, IP Solutions, ; Tom KNOWLES, Product Manager, SOLID STATE LOGIC.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-how-canal-factory-moved-its-studios-and-station-from-sdi-to-ip-tickets-37425932973

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

Dafydd REES, Deputy Director of Operations, ARENA Television

Dafydd Rees has a wealth of experience designing some of the first HD OB trucks in the UK. He was given a senior role in overseeing the design and development of Arena’s new UHD fleet. His fundamental understanding of the technology, combined with significant time unit managing, makes him uniquely placed to develop an IP workflow to meet the needs of Arena clients. Arena holds major contracts with the BBC, ITV, BT Sport and Sky Sports.

David WARD, SVP, Engineering Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect, CISCO

As Engineering CTO and Chief Architect at CISCO Systems, David is responsible for defining strategy and leading research and development of new innovations via tight partnerships with customers and academia. He is known in the industry because of his knowledge and expertise in IP/MPLS routing, high availability, network design and systems software. David held the roles of software architect for IOS-XR; co-system architect of several next generation routers, line cards, route processors and service blades for multiple routing products in the CISCO service provider portfolio.

Christophe MESSA, Senior Product Manager, IP Solutions, EVS

Christophe has over a decade worth of experience in broadcast and media technology operations and product management. He joined EVS as Product Manager, in charge of IP systems in 2015. His background is news and playout. After starting his career as a project engineer for Grass Valley deploying playout systems, he spent six years with Quantel and SAM designing and rolling out news production platforms in Europe and Canada.

Chuck MEYER, Chief Technical Officer Production, GRASS VALLEY Recently named SMPTE Fellow, Chuck was appointed CTO Production, Grass Valley, a Belden Brand in 2013. He is responsible for advanced technology development for live production and networking products. Prior to joining Grass Valley, Chuck was president and CEO of NVISION where he led pioneering development of HD television routing and distribution equipment as well as digital audio technologies during a span of 22 years. Grass Valley and Miranda acquired NVISION in 2008.

Henry GOODMAN, Director of Product Development, CALREC

With more than 35 years’ experience in the professional audio industry, Henry Goodman is Director of Product Development at Calrec. Spending over 25 years in sales, he has developed strong relationships with broadcasters across the globe, working closely with them to identify how best to support their needs. In this role,

Henry brings his commercial strengths to the challenge of developing customer-lead products that continue to fulfil the needs of Calrec’s customer base.

Tom KNOWLES, Product Manager, Solid State Logic

Tom is responsible for the strategic planning and realization of Solid State Logic broadcast product portfolio. As such, he has been the driving force behind the company’s shift to networked solutions. He specializes in the design and integration of networked Audio over IP systems and works with a comprehensive engineering team to specify, develop, manage and deliver the SSL network I/O and system T ranges. With an engineering degree from Bristol University, Tom has spent many years on the front line in both systems engineering and technical service roles, making him a strong advocate of client requirements.

Malcolm ROBINSON, Chief Operating Officer, VIDELIO

Malcolm manages VIDELIO operations in the United Kingdom since the acquisition of Broadcast Networks where he was Director of media and broadcast solutions. Prior to joining Broadcast Networks, Malcolm used to lead the live production solutions division of Sony Professional Services where he pioneered the evolution of OBs to HD and 3D. His original background is news, having spent seven years with CNN as a field engineer covering major stories from the fall of the USSR to the war in Somalia.

MEET VIDELIO AT IBC 2017

Attendees to IBC2017 can stop in and talk to VIDELIO 4K and IP workflow experts on stand A16 in Hall 10. VIDELIO has a loud and clear understanding of the design and implementation requirements of IP infrastructure. It also has a unique take on helping engineering teams understand and master new IP infrastructure. Such infrastructure has different requirements from traditional IT networks and VIDELIO methodologies can help organizations through the change management that this new paradigm shift requires.

VIDELIO services cover the full range of broadcast verticals including: outdoor broadcastdesign, studio and broadcast, newsroom and post-production, playout and distributionand archive. With both the industrial and financial capacity to design and manage enterprise projects, VIDELIO services over 3,000 customers world-wide.

To book a private meeting with a VIDELIO workflow engineer during IBC 2017 and discuss your next projects, please visit http://ibc.videlio.ae/booking

ABOUT VIDELIO

VIDELIO is one of the largest digital media systems integrators worldwide. With over 1,000 staff and offices across Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle-East, VIDELIO is publically listed on the Euronext stock exchange (VDLO). VIDELIO teams have been designing, deploying and maintaining mission-critical systems for the past thirty years.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600