Laird 4K/8K 12G-SDI Patch Panels Meet SMPTE ST 2082-1 Standards

Mount Marion, N.Y., August 31, 2017 —Laird Digital Cinema, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced audio and digital video products, today announced the availability of their new 4K/8K 12G-SDI feed through patch panels that meet SMPTE ST 2082-1 standards.

Chris Fisher, VP of Laird Digital Cinema Engineering, stated, "Each rugged panel includes the latest feed through barrel BNC connectors for quick and easy installation. The series includes models with 3 different studio standard connector types to meet all of your set up requirements with the most current SMPTE standards."

Corrosion resistant Laird 12G-SDI patch panels with low return loss are designed for 4K/8K infrastructure and equipment patching for controls rooms, production facilities, and remote broadcast. Available with 8, 16, and 32 patch points, and in 1RU and 2RU configurations.



To learn more about the full line of Laird Digital Cinema patch panels visit www.laiddigitalcinema.com.

