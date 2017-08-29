Dalet Introduces New Enterprise Orchestration Solution

Paris, France – August 29, 2017 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced Dalet Orchestration, an agile enterprise media management solution designed to integrate content pools and automate workflows across different verticals – such as programs, promos, news, sport, lifestyle and more. Dalet Orchestration provides a consolidated view of all media assets across the business with tools to easily automate and optimize workflows from acquisition to production and distribution of content to multiple broadcast platforms and publishing systems. Delivered with Dalet Report Center, the solution offers critical analytics specifically tailored for media operations, allowing management teams to measure performance throughout the chain and build data-driven strategies.

“The complexity in the production and distribution chain continues to rise as facilities strive to improve productivity while pursuing new avenues of revenue. More than ever, media organizations require genuine freedom to adapt fast to changing business models and to grasp new opportunities by creating new content experiences,” says Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing, Dalet. “They need to become more agile and build an enterprise solution that connects internal content sources to the whole of the business, disintermediates the content chain, enables efficient multiplatform distribution, streamlines user workflows, standardizes technical processes and provides visibility throughout the chain in order to optimize performance and build data-driven strategies. This is what the Dalet Orchestration solution has been designed for.”

Showcased in preview at NAB 2017, Dalet Orchestration garnered a NewBay “Best of Show” award for its groundbreaking innovation, feature set and performance in serving the industry.

Dalet Orchestration doesn’t substitute existing MAM systems, but rather integrates them to access the media assets they hold and facilitate coherent enterprise-wide workflows. It presents a very cost-effective and “media aware” alternative to the classic and costly approach of deploying a generic ESB.

Based on an advanced suite of tools and execution logic, Dalet Orchestration allows broadcasters and other multi-department content organizations to design, plan, execute, control and monitor the increasingly complex chains of activities. The powerful solution gives these organizations an agile, highly scalable foundation and framework to streamline operations, standardize processes, automate technical tasks, reduce the risk of human errors and distribute to more outlets today and in the future. It also provides operational transparency with the ability to monitor and analyze KPIs gathered from heterogeneous systems.

The Dalet Orchestration solution comes with a wide range of out-of-the-box connectors, from industry standards to custom-built partner technology integrations. These integrations range from simple connectors for file-based exchanges with applications such as file transfer engines, HSM, QC, media transcoders and content analysis; to complex adaptors for asset-based exchanges, enabling bi-directional communication with systems such as PAM/MAM/DAM, CMS, OVP, NRCS, graphic systems, traffic, scheduling and billing. For the more tech-savvy organizations, the Dalet Galaxy WebServices API allows for any ad hoc integration to be developed in-house or by a contractor.

Further to that, when it comes to leveraging cloud capabilities, orchestration is a real enabler, allowing to combine in a single workflow a mix of processes that use dedicated, on-premise resources and processes that dynamically consume Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. The framework is also ready for next-generation adaptors to connect new types of services such as artificial intelligence (AI) models that need to be driven with context and feedback.

Such enterprise-wide projects require best-of-breed professional services to help customers get the best value from their investment. Dalet teams provide consulting, lead and assistance at every step of the transformation project to ensure success - from technology advisory, to re-design of operations and workflows, definition of key performance indicators, modeling of processes, systems integration and implementation, training and support. Expert in change management, Dalet has deployed a wide range of these high-value projects for the most forward-thinking customers around the world. Its rich experience and insights have helped many leading brands fully realize organizational goals and reach expected benefits.

See Dalet Orchestration at IBC2017

The new Dalet Orchestration solution will be shown at the IBC 2017 exhibition held in Amsterdam September 15 – 19 on stand 8.B77. To book a private briefing at IBC with a workflow expert, please visit http://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-amsterdam-2017. For more information on Dalet Orchestration, please visit http://www.dalet.com/business-solutions/orchestration.

Dalet Press Briefings at IBC2017

To schedule a press briefing with Dalet at IBC2017, please contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com.

