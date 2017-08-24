NDR Moves Its Foreign Studios to EditShare





Basingstoke, UK - August 24, 2017 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced that ARD German Public News Broadcaster, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), has implemented EditShare high-performance XStream EFS shared storage and Flow media asset management (MAM) for its Foreign Studios in Tokyo, Stockholm, Singapore and Beijing media infrastructure. The EditShare-driven workflow, which was designed and deployed by EditShare business partner MoovIT, features advanced automation and integration with the new HelmutFX Enterprise Service Bus solution (ESB) and Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, simplifying asset tracking and migration from acquisition to archive.



MoovIT, an expert in broadcast workflows, developed HelmutFX specifically for NDR. “NDR required a platform that would automate many repetitive tasks and in turn support a much faster turnaround on media packages as well as better integration with its Adobe Premiere CC editors,” comments David Merzenich of MoovIT. “We leveraged the Flow API to integrate HelmutFX ESB with EditShare solutions. This allowed us to deeply automate everything from importing clips and adding metadata to triggering projects right within Adobe Premiere Pro CC. NDR journalists never have to leave the Premiere Pro interface. HelmutFX handles the administrative tasks while, behind the scenes, Flow automatically manages transcoding, project setup, file synchronization and even media space creation on the EditShare shared storage platform, giving journalists the benefits of media asset management and shared storage right from their editing application.”

The automated workflow eliminates repetitive manual tasks and with them, mistakes such as copying files to wrong media spaces or using non-standard metadata indexing. The MoovIT developers leveraged the EditShare Flow API to create extensions that control metadata templates, file ingest and manage the AME render server. Howard Twine, director of software strategy, EditShare adds, “The Flow API is very easy to work with; the level of integration and automation our partners can achieve with applications such as Adobe Premiere and HelmutFX is extensive. At NDR specifically, MoovIT has been able to automate content movement exactly the way NDR wants it from the time it is ingested onto the server until it reaches the NDR archive and back into production. Taking it a step further, MoovIT leveraged the Flow API to custom automate the movement of media to the point that the NDR journalists power up Adobe Premiere and have their projects already created in the right media spaces and tagged accordingly. They just focus on creating the story itself, with EditShare Flow and XStream EFS working in concert with HelmutFX.”



Thanks to a near-identical workflow and advanced automation across studios, employees can move flexibly between sites without having to acclimate or train on a new system setup. Mr. Bruder, head of NDR Foreign Studios production, comments, “We have fulfilled the requirements for a standardised system at our overseas studios, with reliable tools and programs. As a result, small units with limited numbers of staff can deliver perfect-quality reports using an end-to-end workflow that is tailored to our needs – with easy-to-manage processes.”

Based on a distributed, parallel and fault-tolerant file system, XStream EFS is designed to manage large volumes of media, ultra-high data rates and the complexities of collaborative media environments, leveraging key technologies like SwiftRead to mitigate resource contention. XStream EFS seamlessly integrates with EditShare Flow production asset management and Ark nearline and archiving solutions to facilitate an end-to-end media workflow across departments, facilities and remote production locations.

For more information on EditShare XStream EFS, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/xstream-efs. For more information on EditShare Flow, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/flow.

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

